Forget ‘The Mandalorian’ Movie, Five-Hour-Long Epic ‘Star Wars’ Film With Luke Skywalker Revealed for 2025

47 years ago, George Lucas unveiled his new science-fiction movie, Star Wars (or Star Wars: Episode IV–A New Hope (1977) as it later became known), and the world of cinema was changed forever.

The Walt Disney Company is now steering the galactic ship into new territories with a polarizing sequel trilogy and a plethora of small-screen content on Disney+. At D23 Expo 2024, Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau revealed a first peek at their upcoming The Mandalorian and Grogu movie, slated for 2026.

But another five-hour epic is coming in 2025. Lucasfilm just hasn’t formally announced it, and it all started with that 1977 movie and its 2016 prequel, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

The Quiet Success and Resounding Legacy of Rogue One and Andor

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story stands as a pivotal chapter in the Star Wars saga, marking the first standalone entry in Disney’s ambitious Star Wars anthology series. Directed by Gareth Edwards, this film is more than just a side story—it’s a direct prequel to the iconic 1977 film.

The narrative thrusts audiences into a daring mission led by a motley crew of rebels determined to steal the Death Star plans, setting the stage for the Rebel Alliance’s first significant victory against the Galactic Empire. With its focus on the gritty realities of war, Rogue One offers a darker, more mature take on the Star Wars universe, diverging from the more fantastical elements of the main saga.

The film’s star-studded cast is led by Felicity Jones as Jyn Erso, a determined young woman with a complex past who emerges as the unlikely leader of the Rebel mission. Diego Luna portrays Cassian Andor, a seasoned Rebel intelligence officer, while Ben Mendelsohn takes on the role of Orson Krennic, the ambitious Imperial Director overseeing the Death Star’s construction.

The supporting cast adds depth to the story, with Mads Mikkelsen as Jyn’s father, Galen Erso, a scientist covertly working against the Empire, Donnie Yen as the blind warrior monk Chirrut Îmwe, and Alan Tudyk providing the voice of K-2SO, a reprogrammed Imperial droid with a sharp wit and a heart of gold.

Rogue One was a resounding success, both critically and commercially. It grossed over $1.05 billion worldwide and secured its place as the second-highest-grossing film of 2016, behind Captain America: Civil War‘s (2016) $1.153 billion.

Critics and fans alike praised the film for its intense, action-packed finale. The team’s ultimate sacrifice to secure the Death Star plans delivers one of the most unforgettable moments in the franchise—complete with the surprising, CGI-assisted return of Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia and a terrifying appearance by Darth Vader.

With its high stakes and emotional weight, this final act has been hailed as one of the best in Star Wars history.

However, Rogue One may soon be seen in a new light, thanks to the Disney+ series Andor, which serves as a prequel to the film. Diego Luna, who reprises his role as Cassian Andor, has hinted that the conclusion of Andor will significantly alter how fans view Rogue One.

The series, which premiered in 2022, takes a deep dive into Cassian Andor’s backstory, chronicling his transformation from a cynical, reluctant participant in the rebellion to a committed and heroic member of the Rebel Alliance. Unlike other Star Wars entries, Andor is praised for its grounded, morally ambiguous exploration of espionage and rebellion within the galaxy, offering a mature narrative that enriches the Star Wars lore.

As the story of Cassian Andor unfolds in the Disney+ series, fans can expect to see Rogue One through a new lens, understanding more deeply the motivations and sacrifices of its characters.

While the first season of Andor leaves out the beloved droid K-2SO (voiced by Alan Tudyk), it still manages to capture the urgency and desperation of the rebellion’s early days, making the stakes of Rogue One feel even more profound.

With the anticipation building for the second season of Andor, the impact of Rogue One on the Star Wars franchise continues to evolve, cementing its place as a crucial and transformative entry in the galaxy far, far away. Over the years, Star Wars fans have posited that the Rogue One and Andor duo are the only interesting media to date–and it’s about to get a whole lot more interesting.

A New Star Wars Trilogy Is Born

The upcoming second season of Andor is set to reshape how fans view Rogue One, thanks to the much-anticipated return of the droid K-2SO. According to Diego Luna, the series’ star, K-2SO’s appearance will trigger a profound shift in perspective, making viewers experience Rogue One in an entirely new way.

Luna hints that the backstory explored in Andor Season 2 will add layers of meaning to the events of Rogue One, particularly with regard to K-2SO and other key characters, promising a more enriched and nuanced understanding of the film.

“I think people watching Rogue One, after watching season 2, are going to see a different film,” Andor star Diego Luna told Entertainment Weekly. “Everything will be signified differently knowing what had to happen for K-2 to be there. It’s going to make you witness the journey of Rogue One in a different way, I think. And not just with K-2, but with many other characters. I think it’ll be really cool.”

This recontextualization of Rogue One is part of a carefully crafted narrative plan by creator Tony Gilroy. As revealed earlier, Andor Season 2 will cover four years of Cassian Andor’s life, leading directly into the opening scene of Rogue One.

“Gilroy revealed the show’s master plan includes the debut season covering one year in Andor’s life and the second – and final – season will cover four years,” The Hollywood Reporter noted back in 2022. “[He said] ‘Our last scene of the show, our 24th episode, will walk the audience directly into Rogue One and directly into the first scene of Rogue One.’”

This seamless transition transforms Andor, Rogue One, and A New Hope into a tightly interconnected trilogy, offering fans a continuous narrative arc that directly bridges the end of the prequel era into the original Star Wars saga, making Luke Skywalker’s (Mark Hamill) initial origin in the franchise even more dynamic.

Add in the many comics, novels, and other tie-in media–such as the Darth Vader story that revealed why the villain cut off his son’s hand–and there is a possibility that the entire saga could be experienced without any in-universe pauses.

Star Wars animation has often contributed to this growing interconnectedness, with the seventh season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and the first season of Dave Filoni’s Star Wars: The Bad Batch crossing over with Star Wars: Episode III–Revenge of the Sith (2005). The latter takes place concurrently with the execution of Emperor Palpatine’s (Ian McDiarmid) Order 66.

The implications of the narrative continuity of Andor, Rogue One, and A New Hope are significant. Luna envisions a viewing experience where audiences could watch Andor Season 2 and Rogue One back-to-back, potentially in theaters, to fully appreciate the storyline’s intricate connections.

“I’m sure someone from Lucasfilm and Disney will give us the opportunity to watch season 2 and then go straight to watch the film on a big screen with tons of popcorn and friends around,” the actor said in his interview with Entertainment Weekly.

If this vision is realized, and maybe with the addition of A New Hope tacked on, it will create a cinematic experience of over five hours, linking the entire trio of Andor, Rogue One, and A New Hope into a unified Star Wars epic. The Andor Season 1 finale came in at a respectful 54 minutes, while Rogue One and A New Hope have run times of 133 minutes and 121 minutes, respectively.

If the Andor Season 2 finale replicates its predecessor, then adding these together puts the entire run-through at 308 minutes or just over 5.1 hours.

Lucasfilm may have confirmed that The Mandalorian and Grogu, Disney’s upcoming Star Wars film, will lead the movie slate for the studio, but if Andor Season 2 does land in 2025 and bridges the gap between the series and Rogue One and A New Hope.

Everything We Know About Star Wars: Andor Season 2

Star Wars: Andor Season 2 is the highly anticipated continuation of the Disney+ series that delves into the early days of the Rebellion against the Galactic Empire, focusing on Diego Luna’s character Cassian Andor.

The show serves as a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and has been praised for its gritty, grounded take on the Star Wars universe, offering a more mature and complex narrative than typical entries in the franchise.

Andor Season 2 is set to pick up where the first season left off, continuing to explore Cassian Andor’s transformation from a disillusioned survivor to a committed Rebel leader. The sophomore sees the return of a strong ensemble cast, led by Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, who continues his transformation into a committed Rebel leader.

Characters anticipated to return include Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma, a pivotal figure in the Rebellion’s political struggle, and Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael, Cassian’s mentor with mysterious motives, while Adria Arjona recently confirmed her return as Bix Caleen, Cassian’s close ally.

“Oh man, when I read season one, I pinched myself, and when I started reading season two, I was like, ‘[Tony Gilroy] can’t outdo [season one].’ I was again like, ‘It’s not going to be as good.’ But it’s fucking better. It’s so much better. It is,” Arjona told The Hollywood Reporter. “What he has crafted and created is mind-blowing, and I can’t believe I got to be a part of it. He’s so talented, and he really outdid himself for season two.”

The series is also expected to bring back Kyle Soller as the vengeful Syril Karn, Denise Gough as the ruthless Imperial officer Dedra Meero, with Alan Tudyk confirmed as the voice of K-2SO, the reprogrammed Imperial droid and Cassian’s trusted companion, and Ben Mendelsohn’s Orson Krennic from Rogue One also appearing on the show.

With these characters at the forefront and Fiona Shaw’s Maarva Andor’s words ringing across the galaxy, Andor Season 2 promises to delve deeper into the complexities of the Rebel Alliance’s fight against the Empire while introducing new faces as the story expands.

As confirmed by the Writers Guild of America West, Creator Tony Gilroy wrote Andor Season 2’s first three episodes, while Beau Willimon wrote episodes four through six, Dan Gilroy wrote episodes seven through nine, and Tom Bissell wrote episodes ten through twelve.

The official credits of the second season are: Tony Gilroy as showrunner, with Gilroy, Dan C. Gilroy, and Beau Willimon serving as executive producers, and Stephen Schiff as consulting producer.

It may have been expected in 2024, but Andor‘s slated 2025 release will only allow for expectation and anticipation to marinate and intensify.

Are you looking forward to Andor Season 2? Will you be watching the Andor, Rogue One, and A New Hope as a trilogy? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!