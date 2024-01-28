Andor Season 2 Receives Exciting Release Update

After a ton of silence from Lucasfilm, an Andor (2022-present) star has finally given an update regarding the release date of season two.

Andor has quickly become one of the most beloved Star Wars series of all time, with numerous award nominations and an outstanding cast, including Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, Kyle Soller as Syril Karn, Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen, Andy Serkis as Kino Loy, Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma, Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael, and Fiona Shaw as Maarva Andor.

Needless to say, the show was such a critical and commercial success that fans are more than ready for season two. However, there has been no word from Lucasfilm or Disney regarding when we’ll get it. However, a recent interview with Diego Luna does give fans an idea of when they’ll see the Star Wars show again.

‘Andor’ Season 2 Filming is Wrapping Up Soon

In an interview with Variety at the Primetime Emmy Awards, the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) star confirmed the future of the Andor series, acknowledging that it may end sooner than anticipated.

“I don’t think so, no, no. I’ll be part of it because I’ll always be part of that family. But no, I think it’s been… I mean, the good thing about ‘Andor is that we know it has an ending and it’s nice to work knowing there’s an ending. You can aim for something, you know? And we’re getting there. I have a few days to shoot and I’m–”

While this is certainly sad since the show is so beloved, not everything was bad news. In fact, Luna had exciting news for fans anticipating Andor season two.

“I have seven days, so… tomorrow, I’m flying back to London, and we’re finishing this.”

While this doesn’t give us a specific date, it’s easy to assume that filming has already wrapped since the Emmys ceremony was almost two weeks ago.

Diego Luna says he has seven days left of shooting #Andor: “The good thing about ‘Andor’ is we know it has an ending. It’s nice to work knowing there’s an ending. You can aim for something.” https://t.co/FbYy7454ds pic.twitter.com/l4ZqkOesiS — Variety (@Variety) January 16, 2024

This gives fans an idea of the timeframe as to Andor season two’s release. Season one finished filming in August 2021 and premiered in September 2022. Given the same timeframe, it’s likely we’ll see season two in February 2025.

This also correlates with the release schedule for Disney+, which didn’t have Andor on its 2024 release slate. And if season two will be the same quality as season one, it will be well worth the wait for any Star Wars fan.

What do you want to see in Andor season two?