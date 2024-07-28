Thousands of Paying Disney World Guests Locked out by New System

The days of simply purchasing tickets and showing up at the gates of Walt Disney World Resort are long gone. Now, there are months of tedious planning and mapping out far before you arrive at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

In recent years, Walt Disney World has introduced a plethora of new systems, changes, and requirements that make advanced preparation more critical than ever.

From dining reservations to park passes and the new Lightning Lane system, navigating a Disney vacation can feel like orchestrating a complex symphony. For both first-time visitors and seasoned Disney aficionados, understanding the ins and outs of these processes is essential to making the most out of the experience.

Planning Your Disney World Visit: The Basics

Firstly, accommodation reservations are crucial. Whether staying at one of Disney’s themed resorts or off-property, early booking can save money and ensure availability.

Disney’s onsite resorts offer perks such as early park entry and extended evening hours for select guests, making them a popular choice. However, these benefits come with a higher price tag, so it’s essential to weigh the pros and cons based on your preferences and budget.

Dining Reservations: A Delicate Balance

Dining at Disney is more than just grabbing a quick bite; it’s an experience in itself. With numerous themed restaurants, character dining experiences, and signature dining options, securing reservations can be as competitive as getting park passes. Disney opens its dining reservation window 60 days in advance, and popular spots like Cinderella’s Royal Table or Be Our Guest Restaurant often fill up within minutes.

Having a strategy for dining reservations can make or break your dining experience. Prioritize your must-dine locations and be ready to book as soon as the reservation window opens. If you miss out on a desired reservation, don’t despair. Check back regularly, as cancellations do happen, and Disney’s app and website offer real-time updates on availability.

Navigating the New Lightning Lane System

The transition from Genie+ to the Lightning Lane system represents a significant change in how guests experience the parks. The Lightning Lane system is divided into two main categories: the Lightning Lane Multi Pass and the Lightning Lane Single Pass.

Lightning Lane Multi Pass:

Overview : The Multi Pass allows guests to skip standby lines for multiple attractions within a single park each day. It can be purchased in advance, providing access to up to three pre-selected attractions.

: The Multi Pass allows guests to skip standby lines for multiple attractions within a single park each day. It can be purchased in advance, providing access to up to three pre-selected attractions. Booking Window : Guests staying at Disney World resorts can book their Multi Passes seven days in advance of their check-in date for the first 14 days of their stay. Other guests can book three days in advance.

: Guests staying at Disney World resorts can book their Multi Passes seven days in advance of their check-in date for the first 14 days of their stay. Other guests can book three days in advance. Tier System: Attractions at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, and Hollywood Studios are divided into two tiers. Guests can select one top-tier attraction and up to two lower-tier attractions. Animal Kingdom attractions are not tiered.

Lightning Lane Single Pass:

Overview : The Single Pass allows guests to purchase access to individual high-demand attractions. Each park offers specific attractions available for Single Pass purchase.

: The Single Pass allows guests to purchase access to individual high-demand attractions. Each park offers specific attractions available for Single Pass purchase. Booking Limits : Guests can purchase up to two Single Passes per day, with each pass valid for a specific ride and time window.

: Guests can purchase up to two Single Passes per day, with each pass valid for a specific ride and time window. Pricing: Costs vary by attraction and day, typically ranging from $10 to $25 plus tax​.

International Disney World Guests Locked Out of New System

While the new Lightning Lane system aims to enhance the guest experience, it has posed significant challenges for international visitors. One major issue is that international guests are currently unable to purchase Lightning Lane passes until they arrive in the United States.

This limitation stems from a restriction within the My Disney Experience app, which displays the message: “Guests must be located in the United States to purchase Lightning Lane passes. The location cannot be determined or the Guest is not in the United States.”

This restriction creates a disadvantage for international visitors who, despite having paid and booked their trips, are locked out from purchasing Lightning Lane passes in advance. As a result, these guests must wait until they arrive in the U.S., putting them at a significant disadvantage compared to domestic guests who can secure their passes days or even weeks ahead.

Disney has not issued a statement on if this will be changed in the future.

Making the Most of Your Lightning Lane Passes

To maximize the benefits of the Lightning Lane system, it is crucial to strategize your selections. Here are some tips to help you navigate the process:

Plan Ahead: As soon as your booking window opens, prioritize your top attractions and book them immediately. Popular rides like Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Rise of the Resistance, and Avatar Flight of Passage tend to fill up quickly​ Utilize the App: The My Disney Experience app is your best friend when managing your Lightning Lane selections. Regularly check for changes or cancellations to adjust your itinerary as needed. Balance Your Selections: If you can’t get a top-tier attraction, consider maximizing your lower-tier selections to ensure a full day of activities without excessive wait times. Keep Trying: Availability can change, so continue to check the app for open slots. Persistence can pay off, especially if other guests modify or cancel their plans.

Walt Disney World Resort vacation planning is everchanging, so make sure you’re up-to-date with the latest closures that are affecting the parks.