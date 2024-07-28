NEW: Multiple Disney World Classics Hit With Construction Notices

When visiting Walt Disney World Resort, one should understand that every ride and attraction is subject to closure or potential construction from time to time.

Guests visiting Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom do a bunch of prepping before they ever step foot in the parks. After purchasing your tickets and making reservations, you have to spend time making the best plans for how you’ll maximize your trip with a limited number of days to enjoy “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

This also includes making Dining Reservations — which can be made 60 days out — and now, guests have the power of purchasing Lightning Lane and beginning their planning through the “express line” before they ever arrive inside the Walt Disney World Resort.

However, you also have to know that things can and, most likely, will change during the midst of your vacation.

Disney can issue announcements for ride closures at any time. In addition, attractions can go down to no fault of any Disney cast member throughout the day.

The best way to stay on top of this is by checking the My Disney Experience app, which will give you a complete list of what is open and what the wait times look like. This is also where you’ll continue to book your Lightning Lane experiences throughout the day as you make your way through the Disney World park.

As we continue to monitor developments inside Walt Disney World Resort, we have three new permits to share that were filed for popular attractions inside Magic Kingdom Park.

The permits, which call for general construction through a roofing contractor, were filed for Jungle Cruise (Adventureland), Hall of Presidents (Liberty Square), and “it’s a small world” (Fantasyland). What’s interesting about these three permits is that while they are all for the same construction work, they are for attractions in very different settings and different areas of the theme park.

Though both Hall of Presidents and “it’s a small world” are dark attractions — meaning they are indoor attractions — Jungle Cruise takes place outside, but it does have a roof over its line queue.

The reality of operating a theme park is that there will constantly be construction. Guests typically aren’t exposed to most of the construction work, and many attractions are able to remain operable during construction periods.

However, there are several significant closures currently.

First, Peter Pan’s Flight in Fantasyland. This enchanting attraction whisks guests away on an unforgettable journey to Neverland, starting from the Darling children’s nursery and soaring over iconic scenes such as London, the Lost Boys’ hideout, and Captain Hook’s pirate ship. Peter Pan’s Flight is currently boarded up and is scheduled to remain closed until August 21, 2024.

There are rumors that the attraction will remove certain scenes that some opponents have deemed “inappropriate,” but Disney has not commented on the matter.

In addition, Jungle Cruise will be closing for an extended refurbishment. The attraction is scheduled to close on August 26, 2024, and it will remain closed through “late fall.” Walt Disney World has not given a date, but the expectation is that it will remain closed until it transforms into “Jingle Cruise” for the Christmas season.

The Jingle Cruise is a festive overlay of the classic Jungle Cruise attraction found in Magic Kingdom during the holiday season. This yuletide transformation infuses the beloved riverboat adventure with seasonal cheer as skippers guide guests through a jungle adorned with holiday decorations and pun-filled commentary.

The journey takes a humorous turn with Christmas-themed props, garlands, and gifts scattered among the familiar animatronic animals and lush landscapes.

For reference, the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is scheduled for November 8, 2024.

No other major closures are scheduled for Magic Kingdom Park currently.

At EPCOT, Test Track remains closed for a significant transformation. The attraction is expected to reopen in late 2025. No major attractions are currently closed at either Disney’s Hollywood Studios or Disney’s Animal Kingdom, but Animal Kingdom will soon begin a complete overhaul of DinoLand U.S.A., which we expect to be announced at D23 in August.

Inside the Magic will keep you updated on the latest developments at Walt Disney World Resort and beyond.