Disney World Sends Out Mass Alert to All Guests

Walt Disney World Resort has sent a mass alert to all its guests, informing them of a significant update that will soon impact millions of vacations.

Regardless of which Disney park you end up visiting, including Animal Kingdom, this Disney World park notice will be part of your Walt Disney World tickets.

The End of Genie+ at Walt Disney World Resort Is at Hand

Starting July 24, Walt Disney World will rebrand its Genie+ service to Lightning Lane Multi Pass, while Individual Lightning Lanes will be renamed Lightning Lane Single Passes. The update introduces significant changes to the reservation process, allowing guests to plan and book rides and shows in advance rather than waiting until their park visit.

The Lightning Lane Multi Pass will encompass the same attractions currently covered by Genie+, including the new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which opened on June 28.

This pass will also feature options similar to the previous FastPass+ system. In contrast, the Lightning Lane Single Pass will offer a la carte access to the most popular attractions, identical to the current Individual Lightning Lanes. Beginning July 24, Disney World guests can reserve experiences ahead of time.

Resort hotel guests can make reservations up to seven days in advance for up to 14 days of their stay, while other guests can book up to three days in advance. Guests can select up to three Lightning Lane Multi Pass experiences per day and book additional experiences upon arriving at the park. Lightning Lane Single Passes will remain limited to two per day.

The changes will allow guests to view prices and select attraction times before purchasing passes, shifting from the current system where Genie+ must be bought before availability is shown. Disney World will update its app and website for easier planning and purchasing. The price of Disney Lightning Lane passes will vary by date and park, but there will be no increase in price due to these changes.

The free Disney Genie planning tool will remain available, while the paid Genie+ service will undergo these updates based on guest feedback favoring advanced planning options.

With that being said, Disney World has sent out an alert to all future and current guests wanting to make the best out of their vacations in Orlando. In preparation for the transition from Genie+ to Lightning Lane Multi Pass, Walt Disney World guests using the My Disney Experience app are being prompted to update to the latest version to access new features.

An official message from Walt Disney World Resort advises users: “Important Information: To take full advantage of all of the Lightning Lane features in the My Disney Experience app, we encourage you to upgrade to the latest version.” Users are given the options to “Upgrade Now” or “Close.” If the update is not performed, the message will reappear each time the app is opened.

The rebranding to Lightning Lane Multi Pass will introduce advance purchases and reservations at Walt Disney World, mirroring the functionality of the former FastPass+ system. Guests are provided with a comprehensive list of attractions available through Genie+ / Multi Pass at Walt Disney World. However, advance purchase and reservation options will not be available to guests outside the U.S. and Canada.

Additionally, Individual Lightning Lane will be renamed to Lightning Lane Single Pass and will be offered for select Walt Disney World attractions, including:

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train

TRON Lightcycle / Run

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Avatar Flight of Passage

While the rebranding will also occur at Disneyland Resort, reservations will not be offered there.

With the weekend arriving and the update and changes coming early next week to Walt Disney World Resort, guests are advised to immediately update their mobile Disney World application to ensure they can make those Lightning Line purchases. Plan and be prepared so you and your loved ones can focus on the good times when visiting one of the most magical places on Earth.