Interior of Classic Disney Thrill Ride Permanently Demolished Weeks After Closing

A large chunk of a classic Disney World attraction has been demolished.

The Walt Disney World Resort is home to a wide selection of rides, attractions, and experiences, some of which have been part of the resort for multiple decades. Of course, Disney World’s most popular and well-known rides include Pirates of the Caribbean, Space Mountain, and ” it’s a small world,” but the Florida resort has a lot more to offer than roller coasters and dark rides.

Test Track, one of the resort’s more unique offerings, gave guests insight into how cars are designed and created, propelling them around a “digital ” track at high speeds.

This ride could be found at EPCOT, one of the four theme parks at Walt Disney World, which opened in 1999. Test Track marked a significant shift for EPCOT, with the thrill ride replacing the park’s slow-moving dark ride, Word of Motion.

However, things came to an end earlier this summer, with Test Track closing its doors for a major renovation.

Despite the ride undergoing an extensive renovation in 2012 and reopening as “Test Track 2.0,” it’s clear Disney was not entirely pleased with the end result. The Walt Disney Company announced it would return to the drawing board again with Test Track during its annual D23 Expo event last year.

In the weeks since Test Track’s closure, guests have been able to watch as multiple sections of the decades-old ride have come down.

Now, Test Track’s interior queue has been demolished, as avid Disney World content creator Drew Smith revealed in a post on his Twitter/X account.

Here’s a current look at the Test Track project site from the EPCOT Monorail! If you look closely at the former entrance to Test Track 2.0, you can see that the interior queue has been entirely demolished. They are working quickly!

The video reveals several parts of Test Track have been demolished and dismantled, with certain exterior sections being wrapped up by construction.

Disney has remained tight-lipped about what guests can expect Test Track 3.0 to be like. The company did reveal a few pieces of concept art (shown below), but other than these images, fans have been left in the dark about what this new attraction will look like.

Disney has also remained silent as to when Test Track 3.0 will open. Test Track’s 2012 refurbishment took less than a year to wrap up, but this “3.0” project seems to be a little more ambitious, meaning it’s likely guests won’t see Test Track return until at least 2025.

Test Track is far from the only recent closure at Walt Disney World. The resort also shut down the Country Bear Jamboree and Shootin’ Arcade. Both of these attractions, which are located at Frontierland in Magic Kingdom, have become staples of the park.

The Country Bears will return in a new show titled Country Bear Musical Jamboree, but the shooting arcade is gone for good.

Disney announced this closure earlier this year, revealing that the former attraction would become a lounge for Disney Vacation Club members.

Do you miss Test Track? What’s your favorite ride at EPCOT?