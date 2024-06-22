Teardown of Classic Disney World Thrill Ride Enters Next Phase in Florida

A popular thrill ride at Walt Disney World enters the next phase of its redesign, though specific details about the upcoming attraction remain unknown.

This project comes as Disney wraps up several other projects at its EPCOT theme park in Florida, with the resort also getting ready to officially open a brand-new ride in Magic Kingdom.

Related: Universal Slams Disney for Closing $400 Million ‘Star Wars’ Hotel, Offers To Sell Building

Last year, The Walt Disney Company announced that Test Track would close at EPCOT and would undergo another extensive redesign. Test Track was already redesigned once, reopening as Test Track 2.0 in 2012.

However, it’s clear both guests and Disney were not happy with the final product, with Walt Disney Imagineering heading back to the drawing board for the third time for this car-centric experience.

Test Track officially closed down earlier in June before its redesign, with the attraction now entering the next phase of its overhaul.

Equipment Access Door Opened as Disney World Begins Reimagining of Test Track at EPCOT

Equipment Access Door Opened as Disney World Begins Reimagining of Test Track at EPCOT https://t.co/vcNDQnBpRh — BlogMickey.com (@Blog_Mickey) June 20, 2024

Guests visiting EPCOT will notice a large door is now open on the side of the Test Track building. The door is propped open and several stories high, and scaffolding is being built to access the entrance.

Test Track’s actual track travels up and down a large ramp toward the beginning of the ride, meaning this access door is most likely located near the first section of the track.

Disney announced Test Track would be closing at last year’s D23 Expo event, sharing the following message to fans:

Imagineers along with teams from Chevrolet are reaching back into history for inspiration—from the original World of Motion—and bringing that spirit of optimism to the next iteration of the Test Track attraction. Drew Smith, the community’s leading expert on covering new Walt Disney World attractions, says he’s excited to cover Test Track’s overhaul and believes this new version will be “the best yet.” Good evening from Test Track at EPCOT! I’m excited to share that I will be documenting and covering the entire development of the next iteration of Test Track. I firmly believe that this next iteration will be the best yet, and I can’t wait to see what Walt Disney Imagineering and Chevrolet is creating for us. I look forward to documenting the work that’s now underway, and most importantly, I am hoping that “It’s Fun to Be Free” returns to EPCOT. Good evening from Test Track at EPCOT! I’m excited to share that I will be documenting and covering the entire development of the next iteration of Test Track. I firmly believe that this next iteration will be the best yet, and I can’t wait to see what Walt Disney Imagineering… pic.twitter.com/B89EnfknKQ — Drew Smith (@DrewDisneyDude) June 17, 2024

Related: Closures, Crowds, and Chaos Force Families Out of Disney World

The first iteration of Test Track opened at EPCOT in 1999, replacing the park’s iconic World of Motion attraction. Test Track offered guests an experience unlike anything ever seen before at a theme park, featuring a unique ride system and an impressive list of practical effects.

The attraction’s story centered around testing cars for safety, specifically Cheverelot-made vehicles, as General Motors sponsored the ride. Test Track remained one of the more popular attractions at Walt Disney World and was EPCOT’s only true thrill ride for many years.

Test Track is estimated to have cost around $300 million to create and could reach top speeds of over 60 mph.

In 2012, Disney announced that the attraction would be getting a redesign, complete with new visuals, theming, and impressive new digital effects.

Test Track 2.0 opened later that same year, offering guests the same adrenaline rush the attraction was known for, only this time featuring a more modern aesthetic evocate of Disney’s Tron franchise.

Related: The Abandoned Effect That Makes or Breaks Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean Ride

Test Track 2.0 was still considered to be one of Disney World’s most popular rides, though not everyone appreciated the new theming and setting. To some, it came across as a rushed, thrown-together renovation of a popular thrill ride.

Others have criticized Test Track’s ride vehicles and layout for being particularly rough at certain points.

The opening of Radiator Springs Racers at Disney California Adventure in the summer of 2012 didn’t help. This new ride was essentially a better version of Test Track, equipped with a smoother and more thrilling experience based on Pixar’s Cars franchise.

It’s unclear what Disney has in store for Test Track 3.0. The ride will reuse the same track from the original ride, though the theming is expected to be much different. It’s also possible that the actual ride systems will be heavily upgraded.

Are you excited to ride Test Track 3.0?