Universal Slams Disney for Closing $400 Million ‘Star Wars’ Hotel, Offers To Sell Building

Universal Studios is now poking fun at Disney over its failed “Star Wars hotel,” which permanently closed last year.

The hotel experience was one of the most expensive theme park projects undertaken by The Walt Disney Company, and it has been completely abandoned and empty since its closure.

Few theme park projects were as exciting to follow along as Disney’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. This cruise ship/hotel hybrid offered Star Wars fans an experience unlike any other, allowing them to explore and live out their own adventures aboard the fictional Halcyon Starcruiser.

During their two-night, three-day trip, guests met and interacted with various characters from Disney’s trio of Star Wars films, like Chewbacca, Rey, and Kylo Ren. They also had the opportunity to try some unique dining options and enjoy special activities placed around the ship.

Guests could also embark on missions, which included freeing Chewbacca from the brig to force and lightsaber training.

However, due to the high cost of this experience, bookings for Disney’s Starcruiser did not last long, and the experience closed for good in September of 2023. The Starcruiser lasted over a year, originally opening in March of 2022.

In the months since its closure, the Galactic Starcruiser has remained empty and abandoned, though Disney claims the location is not totally extinct and that guests may soon see the space used for something new.

This hasn’t stopped fans from making fun of Disney’s now-defunct “Star Wars hotel,” which, with its closure, became one of the company’s biggest failures.

Now, even rival theme park company Universal Studios is poking fun at Disney’s expense, adding a little easter egg to one of its attractions in Florida.

A photo is going viral within the theme park community with a guest noticing a very mean-spirited joke is now part of an attraction at Universal Studios Florida.

As guests enter the queue for Men In Black: Alien Attack (shown below), an arcade-type ride similar to Toy Story Mania at Disney, they pass by a bulletin board with several notes and cards on it.

These are changed occasionally, with one of the more recent additions being a direct jab at Walt Disney World and its closed Starcruiser hotel.

A new green card has been added to the board, advertising a “low mileage” Halcyon Starcruiser for sale. Twiter/X users noticed the card and shared it, with the photo quickly going viral.

The queue for the MIB: Alien Attack ride at Universal Studios Orlando now features a for-sale ad for the Halcyon 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/FX6QVqoVxK — Catrina, Ventress Correspondent & Historian (@ohcatrina) June 20, 2024

This is far from the first time Universal has poked fun at Disney, with the official Twitter/X account for the theme park regularly calling out Disney.

It’s estimated that Disney spent a whopping $400 million developing, designing, and creating Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, meaning it’s unlikely the company will demolish it, though what will become of Disney’s shuttered experience is unclear.

Did you get to experience Disney’s Galactic Starcruiser?