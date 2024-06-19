Urgent Message: Police Presence Increases at Disney World, Guests Under Surveillance

After a concerned guest reported a huge police presence near Magic Kingdom Park and EPCOT, Disney Parks fans debated the ethics of police forces operating at Walt Disney World Resort.

Uniformed and plain-clothed police officers patrol Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney Springs daily. They assist Disney security in trespassing guests who break Walt Disney World property rules and make arrests if necessary.

With so many officers patroling Walt Disney World Resort, it’s much faster for Disney cast members in need to access law enforcement services. While some Disney Parks guests say the police department makes them feel safer, others say they’d prefer not to see a single police officer at The Most Magical Place on Earth.

Increased Police and Security at Walt Disney World

Disney security handles most conflicts at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, but some situations are too dangerous for a security guard to handle. The Walt Disney Company maintains a friendly relationship with the Osceola and Orange County Sheriff’s Departments in Central Florida and the Anaheim Police Department in Southern California.

Earlier this month, Redditor u/drdisney noticed at least 15 police cars sitting near Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Contemporary Resort, and Disney’s Old Key West Resort. The guest was picking up a friend around 1:00 a.m. when they noticed the increased law enforcement presence.

“There was no less [than] 12 sheriff’s on that route,” they recalled. “Just on EPCOT Center Drive next to EPCOT there was three stationed next to each other with an additional two already having cars pulled over…They are cracking down, especially after parks close.”

Disney Parks fans speculated on the cause of the police takeover. Most agreed that the officers were trying to prevent speeding.

“At that time of night, people like to cut through Disney property to avoid 192 and I-4,” u/epicenter69 wrote. “Sounds like Orange County is just trying to slow them down.”

“World Drive is notorious for speeders,” u/SeriousStrokes69 agreed. “The max speed limit is 50, and I have people passing me all the time when I’m doing 60. And at night when I’m leaving, people will pass me like I’m standing still.”

Others said that the police may patrol near EPCOT at night to stop drivers who had one too many while “Drinking Around the World Showcase.”

Related: Disney Eliminates Donald Duck From Controversial Attraction Immediately

“Significant Increase in drunk drivers and speeding,” u/brinkofadventure commented. “Police report data supports this current presence. Until the data trends lower, expect to see this a lot this summer.”

“It’s possible that they’re just looking for someone/some people or looking out for drunk drivers, though I don’t think anywhere in Disney or Disney Springs is open late enough to warrant that big of a presence for DUIs,” said u/rosie2490.

A Law Enforcement Ban?

Whatever the reason for the increased police presence near Walt Disney World Resort, some Disney Parks fans don’t want armed law enforcement anywhere near Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

Some fans felt police could make Disney Park guests feel unsafe.

“There are…people who have very good reasons to want to minimize their engagements with law enforcement,” u/UnjustifiedBDE argued.

u/bognostrocleetus called law enforcement “goons” who “terrorize the Disney area.”

Others saw their presence as a nuisance.

Related: Disney World Secretly Made Reedy Creek Powerless Before Handing it to Ron DeSantis

“Just not wanting to put up with them is reason enough,” u/soonerpgh replied. “Who wants an extra half hour tacked onto your drive?

Still, some Disney Parks fans praised the police presence at Disney Springs, Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. From u/wheelsofstars:

“Good. People routinely do 70+ in the 30mph zones.”

“As far as I’m concerned, they ought to be out there all the time,” u/SeriousStrokes69 agreed.

Do police make Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort better places? In the comments, share your thoughts with Inside the Magic.