Disney Eliminates Donald Duck From Controversial Attraction Immediately

Disney has officially removed Donald Duck from one of their most popular, and now, controversial attractions.

Donald Duck, one of Disney’s most iconic and beloved characters, was created by Carl Barks and first appeared in the animated short film The Wise Little Hen in 1934. Donald quickly gained popularity due to his distinct personality, which combined a short temper with a humorous and endearing charm. His voice, provided by Clarence “Ducky” Nash, became an integral part of his character’s identity.

Donald’s physical appearance, including his sailor suit and distinctive voice, set him apart from other animated characters. He became a regular character in Disney cartoons and quickly rose to prominence alongside other Disney characters like Mickey Mouse and Goofy. Donald’s comic book debut occurred in The Adventures of Mickey Mouse in 1936, marking the beginning of his extensive presence in various forms of media.

One of Donald’s notable features is his comedic rivalry with his nephews Huey, Dewey, and Louie, as well as his often exasperating encounters with other characters, such as Chip ‘n’ Dale. In 1937, Donald appeared in his first animated feature film, Don Donald, and continued to be a central character in subsequent Disney films.

Throughout the years, Donald Duck’s popularity has endured, leading to his inclusion in numerous animated shorts, TV shows, comic strips, and feature films. His distinctive voice, animated antics, and memorable adventures have made Donald Duck a cultural icon and a beloved figure in the world of animation. Now, Donald even boasts huge lines for meet and greets at the Disney parks, notably, at Walt Disney World.

Recently at Disney World, one Magic Kingdom attraction has been making headlines.

Walt Disney expressed the idea that Disneyland would remain in a perpetual state of evolution, embracing change, new narratives, and innovation. This sentiment extends to all Disney Parks worldwide. The theme parks have undergone significant transformations over the years, witnessing the incorporation of cutting-edge technology for creating animatronics, as notably seen in Tokyo Disney Resort.

Additionally, older attractions have been reimagined, ensuring they endure with refreshed stories, aesthetics, and technological enhancements. The commitment to ongoing evolution reflects Disney’s dedication to providing guests with ever-evolving, enchanting experiences.

One ride that recently underwent a change was the Haunted Mansion.

Disney said that the Hat Box Ghost would appear to Guests as they pass the Endless Hallway, welcoming himself inside from the swinging wake in the cemetery and grinning at the Doom Buggies as they set off deeper into the mansion. Disney fans have been waiting for the return of the Hat Box Ghost at Magic Kingdom’s Haunted Mansion for quite some time.

In the Haunted Mansion ride, the spirits become visible to human observers only after Madame Leota conducts her séance, a sequence that follows the endless hallway scene in the attraction. The upcoming placement of the Hat Box Ghost seems incongruent, considering he has not been summoned from the supernatural realm at this point. The Haunted Mansion holds a rich lore, particularly as it was influenced by Walt Disney himself during its creation. The introduction of this new spectral character has sparked discussions among fans, with concerns raised about a potential storytelling discrepancy in the attraction.

This news came as the Haunted Mansion (2023) debuted in theaters. Disney described the film as “Inspired by the classic theme park attraction, “Haunted Mansion” is about a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help rid their home of supernatural squatters.” It stars LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Chase W. Dillon, Dan Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jared Leto.

Now, the Hat Box Ghost is in place, and in order to put him in, fans have noticed that meant one character went missing.

On Reddit, we can see that the “Donald Ducks Chair” has been removed.

R.I.P to this particular Face Armchair (aka Donald Duck Chair) – You will be missed.

While the chair was not necessarily Donald Duck, his face was printed on the chair as the design for a not-so-obvious look.

Fans have not been happy to see the chair go away, as we can see in the comments of this post, “NOOOO NOT THE DONALD DUCK CHAIR! Am I wrong in remembering the hatbox ghost in the attic scene in WDW? Why would they move him down here, in a scene that takes place BEFORE the seance? What the-?!”

In Disneyland, the Hat Box Ghost is in the attic during a later section of the ride.

For now, it seems that the chair will be gone forever, but there is always a chance that Disney will relocate it in the future.

Are you sad to see the Donald Duck chair depart the Haunted Mansion?