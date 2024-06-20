‘Lord of the Rings’ Legend Hospitalized After Traumatic Incident

The oldest living actor from the film series, Sir Ian McKellen, took a scary tumble a few days back and has provided the media with a shocking update. The Lord of the Rings trilogy was released twenty years ago, but it remains one of the best of all time, even in 2024.

Sir Ian McKellen Takes Terrifying Tumble, Gives Shocking Update to Media Days Later

Ian McKellen was hospitalized after falling off the stage during a performance of Player Kings in London’s West End, as reported by the BBC. While the extent of his injuries was unknown a few days back, his representative, Clair Dobbs, informed Deadline that he “is doing OK.” The incident occurred during a battle scene where McKellen, portraying John Falstaff, lost his footing and fell off the front of the stage.

The house lights were immediately turned on, and staff rushed to his aid as he cried out in pain. Subsequently, the performance was canceled, and the audience was sent home.

An audience member, Sandro Trapani, described the incident as “very shocking” and expressed hope for McKellen’s recovery. McKellen has played roles such as Henry IV, Richard III, Richard II, Sherlock Holmes, and many more. Working on films and the Royal Shakespeare Company, the veteran actor has led an impressive life.

McKellen, 85, has a distinguished career spanning over six decades, earning numerous accolades, including a Tony Award, six Olivier Awards, a Golden Globe, five BAFTA Awards, five Emmys, and two Oscar nominations. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1991.

Following the incident, London’s Noel Coward Theatre said: “Following a scan, the brilliant NHS team have assured us that he will make a speedy and full recovery and Ian is in good spirits.”

The statement also announced the cancellation of the June 18 performance to allow McKellen to rest. Affected ticket holders will be contacted for refunds. The theatre expressed gratitude to the doctors and staff who assisted: “Thank you to doctors Rachel and Lee, who were on hand in the audience, and to all the venue staff for their support.”

It has since been revealed that McKellen suffered a fractured wrist. Performances are expected to resume on Thursday, with a spokesperson for the production stating, “Ian is recovering well, and [we] look forward to him returning to the production as soon as he is ready.”