Justin Timberlake Now in Custody Following Shocking Drunk Driving Incident

One of the world’s biggest music stars is now in custody following a shocking drunk driving incident – Justin Timberlake is now in jail, with updates being provided as to the situation currently taking shape.

Music Superstar Justin Timberlake Arrested and in Custody Following Drunk Driving Incident

Justin Timberlake was arrested on Monday night in Sag Harbor on New York’s Long Island, police confirmed to the popular entertainment website Variety. A Sag Harbor police spokesperson confirmed to Variety that the singer was scheduled to be arraigned on at least one DWI charge on Tuesday morning. According to NBC, Timberlake was still in custody as of Tuesday morning.

The department was expected to release a formal statement later on Tuesday, the representative said. Multiple representatives for the singer did not immediately respond to Variety’s requests for comment. This incident appears to be Timberlake’s first arrest.

Timberlake is currently on his “Forget Tomorrow” world tour, supporting his latest album, “Everything I Thought It Was,” which was released in March. He is set to perform two concerts each at Chicago’s United Center and New York’s Madison Square Garden next week. The North American leg of the tour wraps on July 9 in Kentucky, followed by European dates from the end of July through September before returning to North America in October, with the last date slated for December 20 in Kansas City.

Although his album received a middling commercial and critical response, the tour has garnered ecstatic reviews. “At his essence, Timberlake is a consummate showman, educated in the school of boyband philosophy where precision is key,” wrote Variety’s Steven J. Horowitz of a show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. “At 43 years old, Timberlake is just as sharp and exact as he’s been throughout his decades-long career, hitting every cue and note with intent and purpose.”

“He’s fresh off the release of his sixth solo album ‘Everything I Thought It Was,’ a sprawling project that often retreated to past tropes and musical habits, as well as the flurry of reputation-shaking headlines that dogged him the past few years,” referencing Timberlake’s alleged unkind treatment of Britney Spears when they were dating. His allowing Janet Jackson to effectively take the blame for the infamous “wardrobe malfunction” during their performance together at the 2004 Super Bowl Halftime show.

“But none of that existed in the world he created for his electrifying performance in L.A., where throngs of millennials gathered to relive hits of the past and engage with newer, less familiar material. His last tour, in support of his 2018 album “Man of the Woods,” was an interactive affair built on a stage that snaked through the audience. For Forget Tomorrow, Timberlake opted for a simpler, more traditional assembly, with a front-venue stage and a raised platform in the back that he graced for a more acoustic set of songs. A mobile monolith that hovered above and behind him for much of the set added technical flair, flashing images of Timberlake that accented songs with a psychedelic lilt.”

Justin Timberlake rose to fame as a boy band *NSYNC member in the late 1990s. He transitioned into a successful solo career with hits like “Cry Me a River” and “Rock Your Body.” His albums, including “Justified” and “FutureSex/LoveSounds,” showcased his versatility and earned critical acclaim. Timberlake’s music career has spanned various genres, from pop and R&B to funk and soul.

In addition to music, Timberlake has significantly impacted the film industry. He has appeared in a variety of roles, ranging from romantic comedies like Friends with Benefits (2011) and Bad Teacher (2011) to dramatic films like The Social Network (2010), for which he received critical praise. Timberlake has also showcased his acting and comedic talents on television, including hosting Saturday Night Live multiple times.

Throughout his career, Timberlake has demonstrated his versatility as a performer. He excels in music and acting while also occasionally foraying into other ventures like business and philanthropy. Most recently, Timberlake worked on the music and soundtrack for Universal Pictures’ Trolls franchise, which is also part of the new DreamWorks Land at Universal Studios Florida.