Guests Allegedly Rip Apart Disney World Attraction, Permanently Damage New Ride

One of Disney’s new attractions suffered damage, allegedly at the hands of a guest.

While the Walt Disney World Resort is decades old, the resort continues to innovate. New attractions like TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom set the bar high for themed roller coasters, offering guests a fun and thrilling adventure.

Other rides, like Rise of the Resistance, prove how dedicated Disney and its Imagineering division are to immersive storytelling.

However, few rides have been met with as much praise as Disney’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, a Marvel-themed romp through space where guests are tasked with, you guessed it, saving the galaxy.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind officially opened on May 27, 2022, ushering in a new era for EPCOT and the Walt Disney World Resort in general. This thrilling and hilarious attraction marked many firsts for Disney World, becoming the first roller coaster to open at EPCOT as well as the first ride to feature a reverse launch.

While the coaster doesn’t quite go upside down, it’s still a fast and intense adventure. Since its opening day, guests have praised Cosmic Rewind for being one of the most thrilling and fun attractions offered at Walt Disney World.

The ride also features an expansive queue meant to be its own educational experience. Named the Wonders of Xandar Pavilion, this area is meant to be an in-universe museum of sorts, encouraging earthlings to learn more about their Xandarian neighbors.

As guests wait in line, they can explore the world of Xandar, a fictional planet featured in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy films. A variety of educational materials are found in the line, such as videos, interviews, and scale models.

One way guests are encouraged to learn more about Xandarian culture is by scanning a QR code which provides supplementary information about the ride and the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Until recently, this code could be found in line for the ride, but it has been ripped off its pedestal.

This small update was shared by Twitter/X user Dr. Grant Seeker.

Xandar employees didn’t want you to LITERALLY take the QR code

It’s unclear what exactly happened to the QR code, though given how rough the pedestal looks, it’s likely a guest ripped it off and took it with them.

This would be far from the first time a guest has ripped off decorations inside a Disney ride, with a popular Disneyland ride suffering the same fate last year.

Cosmic Rewind is far from the only new ride to join EPCOT’s list of attractions in recent years, with the entire park undergoing a massive, large-scale refurbishment. In 2023, Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, opened at the park, allowing guests to explore the world of Disney’s Moana franchise in a unique and hands-on way.

EPCOT welcomed Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure two years earlier, a trackless dark ride based on Pixar’s classic film Ratatouille (2007).

While dark rides are nothing new for Disney parks, this adventure is quite unique in that it is trackless. The ride also requires guests to wear 3D glasses, a technology that some parks are slowly phasing out.

Earlier this year, Disney announced that EPCOT’s multi-year renovation was complete with both CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza opening.

However, there’s a lot more coming to Walt Disney World, with the Magic Kingdom set to receive significant upgrades of its own.

Disney World has slowly transformed Magic Kingdom’s Frontierland area over the last few years, with several classic attractions closing permanently. Earlier this year, both the Country Bear Jamboree and Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade closed forever.

The bears will return in a new Disney-themed singalong show, but the arcade is gone for good, with Disney turning the space into a new lounge for Disney Vacation Club members.

The brand-new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure officially opened at the end of June in Frontierland, paving the way for even more changes to occur in the coming years.

