All Fireworks Axed at Disney Parks Until September, Effective Immediately

Every good Disney day ends with fireworks – but not at two theme parks this summer.

While fireworks have been a staple at Disney’s theme parks since the 1950s, the shows have changed a lot since the day Fantasy in the Sky premiered at Disneyland Park. Today, pyrotechnics are just one part of Disney’s nighttime spectacular lineup, with advanced projection mapping, drones, and fountains making these shows more immersive than ever.

Today, every Disney castle park across the globe – from Anaheim to Tokyo – boasts its own nighttime show. Some of these are more impressive than others.

Happily Ever After at Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom Park, for example, has generated a pretty avid fanbase, to the point that Disney eventually relented to bring it back in April 2023 after axing it in favor of Disney Enchantment. On the other end of the spectrum is the current show at Disneyland Paris – Disney Illuminations! – which is viewed as more of a placeholder until the resort eventually debuts its much-hyped replacement.

For those who are used to fireworks of this standard, however, nothing is quite as disappointing as Sky Full of Color. Visible from both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, the five-minute-long fireworks show incorporates little of the technology used at other Disney parks and is more of a traditional fireworks display – albeit performed above Cinderella Castle and Tokyo DisneySea’s Mysterious Island, which automatically makes it a grade above non-Disney fireworks.

However, guests at Tokyo Disney Resort will have to deal with something even more disappointing this summer: no fireworks at all.

As of July 1, Sky Full of Colors is suspended at Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea. This suspension will last until September 18, 2024.

This isn’t totally out of the ordinary for Tokyo Disney Resort, where fireworks are routinely suspended over the summer. While an official explanation has never been given, the common consensus is that it’s due to unpredictable weather.

Fortunately, there’s plenty to enjoy at Tokyo Disney Resort in the meantime. While it may be lacking in the fireworks department, Tokyo Disneyland boasts what is currently the only Disney nighttime parade in operation, Tokyo Disneyland Electrical Parade Dreamlights.

During the daytime, guests can also enjoy the newly-opened Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea (if they can secure Premier Access, a free Standby Pass, or book a Vacation Package that includes a Fantasy Springs Passport).

This contains Disney’s second Frozen (2013) land, complete with Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey, as well as areas themed to Tangled (2010) and Peter Pan (1953) that feature three attractions: Rapunzel’s Lantern Festival, Peter Pan’s Never Land Adventure, and Fairy Tinker Bell’s Busy Buggies.

What’s your favorite Disney fireworks show?