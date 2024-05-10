More Cuts to Disney Fireworks: Several Sections Scrapped, Show Shortened

Just days after announcing the end of one fireworks show, Disney has unveiled major changes hitting another nighttime spectacular.

Fireworks are an age-old tradition at Disney’s theme parks, with every castle park across the globe – from Disneyland Park to Tokyo Disneyland – currently boasting its own nighttime spectacular.

While some of these shows are more popular than others (find us one avid fan of Tokyo Disneyland’s Sky Full of Colors, we dare you), the combo of classic Disney music and pyrotechnics is always a winner. That’s especially true if the show manages to craft this combo into something both moving and nostalgic without it feeling like an IP overload.

Disney Dreams! was one of the shows that managed to truly nail this recipe. Performed nightly at Disneyland Paris since March 2023, it combines scenes and musical sequences from the likes of Peter Pan (1953), Ratatouille (2007), Beauty and the Beast (1991), and Tangled (2010) with not only fireworks but projections, water fountains, lasers, and mist screens to create true Disney magic.

But despite its popularity, Disneyland Paris confirmed this week that it is cutting Disney Dreams! at the end of the month. On May 30, it will light up the skies above Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant (Sleeping Beauty Castle) for the final time before being replaced on May 31 by Disney Illuminations.

This announcement hasn’t gone down overly well with fans. Disney Illuminations – which actually served as the predecessor to Disney Dreams! – isn’t quite as popular due to strange quirks, such as an entire sequence inspired by the live-action Beauty and the Beast (2017) and its overly long Frozen (2013) section.

Now, however, DLP Report has confirmed that the show is getting a makeover before its return. Well, kind of.

Disney Illuminations is apparently scrapping its entire Beauty and the Beast sequence, as well as cutting out a scene from the Frozen section. The bad news? Nothing will replace these scenes, ultimately resulting in a shorter show.

🎆 When it returns on May 31, Disney Illuminations will be shortened by almost a third due to the removal of:

– the entire Beauty and the Beast live action scene

– one of the Frozen scenes

Fortunately, it seems like the pre-show to the fireworks – the Main Street Electrical Sky Parade, the moving drone tribute to the iconic Disneyland parade – will remain intact.

This isn’t the only cut to hit a Disney fireworks show lately. Last month, we reported that Tokyo Disney Resort is axing its fireworks show for two months over the summer before debuting its as-yet-unnamed new show in September.

Disneyland Resort also currently performs its nighttime spectacular (which is currently Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular for Pixar Fest) without pyrotechnics for the majority of the week, with fireworks primarily taking place over the weekends.

Disney fans have previously shared their fears that Disney parks are gradually shifting towards shows that rely more on technology, such as drones and projection mapping, than fireworks due to a combination of economic, environmental, and practical factors.

Would you be upset if Disney axed fireworks from its theme parks? Let us know in the comments!