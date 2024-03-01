Disney Likely Scrapping Fireworks From Newly-Announced Nighttime Spectacular Showing

Disney just announced a second showing for one of its fireworks spectaculars – but it may not be totally good news, as it’ll likely be performed without any pyrotechnics.

According to the official operating schedule for Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris, the park will introduce a second showing of Disney Dreams! – its daily nighttime spectacular – from March 3 through March 9, 2024.

The fireworks show is currently held nightly at closing time. However, this new showing will take place at 7.30 p.m., with the second held at 10 p.m.

But there’s a catch. Due to French law, Disneyland Paris is required to close Fantasyland (which is a pyrotechnics fallout zone) an hour before its fireworks spectacular every evening. If the earlier showing of Disney Dreams! did involve fireworks, this would mean that the land would close at 6.30 p.m., then again at 9 p.m., which seems both impractical and extremely unlikely.

With that in mind, it’s probable that the early showing of Disney Dreams! will be performed sans-fireworks. Considering the amount of projections involved in the show, that wouldn’t detract too much from the show – but it certainly makes it less entertaining, especially for those who aren’t aware of the fact in advance.

Another downside to Disney’s new second (or, technically, first) showing of Disney Dreams! is that it will lack its pre-show. Since January, the fireworks have been preluded by the Disney Sky Electrical Parade, which uses impressive drone technology to recreate some of the magical nostalgia of the iconic Main Street Electrical Parade. Guests watching the 7.30 p.m. performance of Disney Dreams! will miss out on this show, unless they stick around for the second viewing.

The reasoning behind a second fireworks performance is likely related to capacity. However, Disney has conveniently also recently announced a new system, due to kick in later this month, in which guests can pay for premium viewpoints of both Disney Dreams! and Disney Stars on Parade.

Should this system prove popular – and should a temporary second fireworks showing drum up enough attention – we wouldn’t be surprised to see extra Disney Dreams! performances added to the Disneyland Paris schedule through summer, Halloween, Christmas, and other peak seasons.

Do you think Disney parks should have two performances of fireworks per night or just the one? Let us know in the comments!