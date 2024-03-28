$16 Upcharge Announced For Disney Park Nighttime Spectacular

Every Disney fan knows that the true mark of patience is reserving a good spot for the fireworks. Squeezing through the crowds isn’t the most pleasant part of any park day, and even those resilient enough to stand their ground for two hours in advance risk being cut off by a family of five with kids on both parents’ shoulders at the last minute.

Fortunately, multiple Disney parks have started introducing new ways to save your spot – if you’re willing to pay an upcharge, of course.

Tokyo Disney Resort has just added its upcoming nighttime spectacular to Disney Premier Access. Each guest hoping to snag a good view of the show will need to pay 2500 yen (or $16) per show.

The resort is yet to announce much information about the as-yet-unnamed show in question, other than the fact that it will be mainly projections with some pyrotechnics and serve as the debut for Marvel characters at Tokyo Disney Resort. Following the permanent closure of The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man at Universal Studios Japan (where the theme park rights expired in January), the resort is now free to use Marvel IP in both shows and attractions.

As well as the likes of Iron and Captain Marvel, other Disney characters teased to appear in the show in promotional material include Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Baymax, Dumbo, Aladdin, Wall-E, Eve, and Hercules.

“Memorable Disney music will be accompanied by dazzling imagery projected onto Cinderella Castle filling the night sky, allowing guests to feel as if they are soaring through the sky alongside Disney friends,” the show’s official announcement reads. “Guests can look forward to this entertainment program featuring characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios films. Additionally, characters from Marvel will be making their first appearance in an entertainment program presented at Tokyo Disney Resort.”

The Tokyo Disney Resort website lists Disney Premier Access as being available for the show from September 20, 2024. This is the day marked for the show’s official debut at Tokyo Disneyland. Disneyland Paris currently operates a similar system and has received criticism for placing the best of its entertainment behind a paywall.

Would you pay for a guaranteed viewing spot of Disney fireworks? Let us know in the comments!