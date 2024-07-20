Disney World Guests Banned From Booking Vacations, Given “Reality Check”

Have you tried to book a vacation at Walt Disney World Resort recently? Some guests are not happy with the message they’re being given.

Booking a Disney vacation is an exhilarating experience filled with the anticipation of magical moments and unforgettable adventures. The prospect of visiting iconic theme parks, meeting beloved characters, and experiencing top-tier attractions can fill anyone with excitement.

From the first click on the Disney website to finalizing plans, the thrill of designing your dream vacation—choosing between thrilling roller coasters and enchanting shows, or planning character dining experiences—is truly unparalleled.

However, this excitement often comes with a fair amount of stress. Determining the best time to visit, setting a budget, and selecting accommodations are significant decisions that can feel overwhelming.

Balancing these factors while trying to secure reservations for popular attractions and dining can add pressure. The sheer volume of options and the need for meticulous planning can make the process seem daunting.

Recently, one Disney park fan was considering a trip to Walt Disney World Resort on what has become known as the busiest week of the year: The week between Christmas and the New Year.

It’s easy to understand why a Disney World fan would want to visit Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom during this time of the year. The parks are decorated, the lights are beautiful, and there are plenty of special Holiday offerings that simply can’t be experienced outside of November and December.

However, that particular week — which the fan asked about — can be daunting in terms of crowd levels.

“I was there the week between Christmas and New Years,” another said. “You couldn’t turn around without being in someone’s way and it’s still my least favorite trip and I was in my 20s. I can’t imagine doing that with a 2 year old.”

“I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy. Take a Disney cruise instead if you want some Disney magic over the holidays,” one guest said.

Though one fan said they had fun on their trip beginning the day after Christmas, they shared that they would “never go again during that time.”

“We went a couple of years ago, and our first park day was the day after Christmas,” another said. “It was an absolutely miserable crowd. I still had fun, because I always have fun. The crowds probably don’t bother me as much as some people. And we were there with my wife’s brother and his family, so it was great to see them. But I would never go there again during that time.”

There were hundreds of replies from Disney World fans sharing why they wouldn’t go during this week, giving the guest a “reality check.” Later, they shared that they wouldn’t be booking that vacation after all.

While there are already some rooms and packages unavailable for purchase during that week, you can still book for the week between Christmas and New Year’s.

How to best enjoy the Holidays at Walt Disney World Resort

Spending the week of Christmas and New Year’s at Disney World is a magical yet busy experience. To make the most of your visit during this peak time, follow these tips:

Plan Ahead and Make Reservations Early

Ensure you plan your trip well in advance. Hotel accommodations, dining reservations, and special events tend to book up quickly during the holidays. By securing your park tickets and making reservations for popular restaurants and character dining experiences early, you can avoid last-minute disappointments.

Staying at a Disney resort hotel can also provide benefits such as early access to certain attractions and complimentary transportation to the parks.

Arrive Early and Stay Late

Taking advantage of the parks’ extended holiday hours can help you experience more attractions with less wait time. Arrive at the parks before they open to enjoy the first few hours when crowds are lighter. Similarly, staying until Disney park closing allows you to experience the parks with fewer people. Many guests leave after the evening fireworks, so this is an ideal time to enjoy popular rides with shorter lines.

Utilize Lightning Lane Passes

Disney’s new system, which includes Lightning Lane passes, can help reduce wait times for some of the most popular attractions. You can make these selections ahead of time, prior to your arrival. Purchase Individual Lightning Lane passes for the most in-demand rides and take advantage of these shorter wait lines.

Keep an eye on the My Disney Experience app throughout the day to secure additional passes whenever possible. This service is particularly valuable during peak times when regular standby lines can be extremely long.

Embrace Mobile Ordering and Quick Service Dining

Avoid long lines at restaurants by utilizing mobile ordering through the My Disney Experience app. This feature allows you to order food in advance from many quick service locations, saving you valuable time. Plan meal times during non-peak hours to avoid the busiest dining periods. Additionally, consider enjoying festive holiday treats and snacks available at various kiosks and carts throughout the parks.

Take Advantage of Special Holiday Events

Disney World offers a variety of special holiday events and entertainment that can enhance your experience. From dazzling Christmas decorations to seasonal parades, fireworks, and live performances, there are plenty of unique offerings to enjoy. Check the schedule for events like Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party or the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, and plan your days around these can’t-miss experiences.

Keep in mind that Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas only runs through December 20, 2024.

Be Flexible and Patient

Given the high crowd levels, it’s essential to remain flexible and patient. Despite meticulous planning, you may encounter unexpected delays or changes. Embrace the holiday spirit and focus on enjoying the festive atmosphere rather than rushing from one attraction to another.

Take breaks when needed, explore less crowded areas of the parks, and remember that sometimes the best moments come from simply soaking in the magic of Disney during the holidays.

Utilize Resort Amenities

If the parks become overwhelmingly crowded, take a break and enjoy the amenities at your Disney resort. Many resorts offer holiday activities, beautifully decorated lobbies, and relaxing pools. Spending some downtime at your resort can provide a much-needed respite from the hustle and bustle of the parks.

