Disney World Makes 2024 Change, Now Flagging Vacations With 50% Markdowns

Walt Disney World Resort during the holiday season is nothing short of magical. With festive decorations, unique events, and a general sense of joy in the air, it’s one of the best times to visit.

However, the cost of a Disney vacation during this peak season can be a concern for many families as they seek to visit Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Fortunately, Disney is making a way for this dream vacation to be more affordable by offering several discounts.

The holiday season at Disney World transforms the parks into a festive paradise.

From mid-November through early January, Disney World is adorned with stunning holiday decorations. Every park and resort is transformed with twinkling lights, festive wreaths, and elaborate Christmas trees, creating a breathtaking atmosphere that enhances the magic of Disney. The parks host a variety of special events during this time.

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom offers exclusive parades, fireworks, and character meet-and-greets in festive attire. EPCOT’s International Festival of the Holidays celebrates seasonal traditions from around the world with special performances, holiday kitchens, and the Candlelight Processional.

Many popular attractions get a holiday makeover, adding a festive twist to your favorite rides. For instance, Jungle Cruise becomes the Jingle Cruise, complete with holiday-themed jokes and decor.

Over at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the Sunset Seasons Greetings show projects festive images onto the Hollywood Tower Hotel, while Toy Story Land gets a holiday overlay.

The holiday season also brings a delightful array of seasonal treats and meals to the parks. From peppermint churros to holiday-themed cupcakes and exclusive dining experiences, there’s something to satisfy every festive craving. The holiday spirit is palpable throughout Disney World.

Themed music, seasonal shows, and cheerful cast members in festive costumes contribute to a joyous and welcoming atmosphere that is perfect for creating lasting memories with family and friends.

How to Make Your Disney World Visit Affordable

While the holiday season at Disney World is magical, it can also be one of the most expensive times to visit. However, Disney is offering two promotions that can be combined to make your vacation more affordable:

Save Up to 30% on Rooms: Guests can save between 15-30% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels. This offer is valid for stays most nights from November 24 through December 25, 2024. The earlier you book, the more you save, with the highest discounts available for bookings made well in advance. Free Park Hopper: In addition to the room discounts, Disney is also offering a deal on park tickets. Guests who purchase 4-day or longer tickets when they purchase in advance and use the discount listed above will automatically have Park-Hopper included in their tickets.

This means that using these two discounts can save you up to 45% on a stay at Walt Disney World Resort.

To maximize your savings, follow these steps:

Plan and Book Early: Utilize the early booking discount to secure your hotel stay and park tickets. This ensures you get the best rates and availability. Combine Room and Ticket Discounts: When booking, ensure you apply both the room discount and the ticket discount to your package. This combined saving can significantly reduce the overall cost of your vacation.

Will you be using this discount offer at Walt Disney World? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!