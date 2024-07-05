Guest Screams Through Disney Ride for Live Stream, Demands Money

An infamous Disney Park live stream host is under fire again after talking loudly on a Disneyland Park attraction. Some fans are calling on Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort to punish guests who speak on rides.

Sherief Zakher (@thejungleskipper) live streams from Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and Downtown Disney multiple nights weekly. He boasts nearly 200,000 followers on TikTok and receives monetary gifts from his subscribers for live streaming from the Disney parks.

Zakher is a contentious figure among Disney Parks fans. He’s been criticized for allegedly violating the Disney dress code guidelines for costumes, ignoring Disney cast members’ instructions not to run through the theme parks, and behaving inappropriately around children. In the screenshot below, Zakher flipped off his viewers in front of dozens of other guests.

In 2022, a Disney Park guest accused Zakher of screaming about diarrhea and other vulgarities while sitting near the Main Street Fire Engine. Allegedly, the live streamer wanted to film a “positivity” video with no other guests in the background, using inappropriate language to force families to leave the area.

Days ago, a Disney Park guest reportedly harassed Zakher for streaming on an attraction at Disney California Adventure Park. But the content creator didn’t change his behavior.

Redditor u/soscots recently screen-recorded a section of Zakher’s live stream to share with other Disney Parks fans. The content creator loudly screamed to his followers while riding Pinocchio’s Daring Journey in Fantasyland at Disneyland Park:

Zakher screamed on the ride as three of his followers sent monetary gifts. The live streamer allegedly requested donations to encourage him to Park Hop to Disney California Adventure Park.

“Imagine the people in another cart behind him or in front that just want to enjoy the ride,” u/soscots wrote.

Disney Parks fans were outraged by the influencer’s behavior.

“If I was on that ride ahead ot behind I’d tell him to stfu,” said u/Lovebeingoutside. “How obnoxious and annoying.”

“Please Disney ban this stupidity-fluencer from your Parks!!,” u/PMMeYourSmallBoobies replied.

When confronted about his volume on Disney rides, Zakher has previously claimed that having the microphone near his face makes him sound much louder than in real life. But witnesses disagree.

u/Loki-GodofMischief22 rode a Disney Park attraction alongside Zakher and said cast members were aware of his behavior:

“I complained about his “not yelling” once and the [Disney cast members] let me go around again. They said they were aware of his antics and apologized. I’m surprised he is still allowed in the parks. He is annoying and disruptive af to other guests and he is receiving monetary compensation for what he films on their property.”

