Governor DeSantis Legally Increases Size of Alcoholic Drinks at Disney World

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis just upped the size of certain alcoholic drinks at Walt Disney World Resort and throughout the Sunshine State. The legislation came in a wave of 185 laws that took effect in Florida on Monday.

Alcoholic drinks are an essential part of vacationing for many adult Walt Disney World Resort guests. “Drinking Around the World Showcase” is practically a must-do at EPCOT. Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and Disney Springs have all increased the quantity and variety of adult beverages throughout their restaurants.

Disney Resort hotels offer multiple solutions for guests looking to wind down after a long day in the parks. Of course, bars and restaurants throughout each resort hotel sell beer, wine, and cocktails. Guests can also purchase limited prepackaged alcohol from the grocery section of each hotel’s gift shop.

On March 28, Gov. DeSantis signed HB 583, which impacts the sale of glass wine bottles throughout Florida–including at Walt Disney World Resort hotel gift shops.

Related: Lifetime Expulsion Risk for High-Paying Guests Under New Disney Vacation Club Regulations

Before July 1, 2024, merchants were prohibited from selling wine in bottles larger than one gallon (about three liters) unless sold in a 5.16-gallon (20 liters) reusable container. Now, distributors and manufacturers can sell wine in vessels of any size.

“A bottle like this was not able to be sold in a store like this in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said, pointing to a container nearby as he signed the bill at a Fort Lauderdale wine shop. “Now you can go all the way up to 15 liters in the state of Florida, which is almost 4 gallons.”

“We want our consumers to be happy,” the Republican governor continued. “And if that means they want to buy and sell a big old bottle of wine like this, then by golly, they’re going to be able to do that in the state of Florida.”

HB 583 permits the sale of wine in 4.5-, 6-, 9-, 12-, and 15-liter bottles. It took effect on July 1, 2024.

Would you purchase larger wine bottles at Disney Resort hotels? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.