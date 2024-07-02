Governor DeSantis Bans Vegan Food at Disney World

A law banning the production or sale of lab-grown meat in Florida took effect on Monday, two months after Governor Ron DeSantis signed the bill. Though not targeted at Walt Disney World Resort, the legislation impacts future food options for guests who don’t eat animals.

Related: Disney World Quietly Sneaks Changes Into Dining Package

The new legislation is one of nearly 200 laws that took effect in Florida on July 1. Other legislation that impacts Walt Disney World Resort includes fines for intentionally releasing any balloons, a ban on civilian police misconduct investigations, and restrictions on what protections municipalities can require for hourly workers.

On May 1, Gov. DeSantis signed SB 1084 at the Hardee County Cattleman’s Arena. The law disallows lab-grown meat production and distribution throughout Florida.

“Today, Florida is fighting back against the global elite’s plan to force the world to eat meat grown in a petri dish or bugs to achieve their authoritarian goals,” DeSantis said. “Our administration will continue to focus on investing in our local farmers and ranchers, and we will save our beef.”

Related: Disney Dining Plan Undergoes Substantial Overhaul as Hundreds of Guests Affected

Walt Disney World Resort doesn’t currently offer lab-grown meat at Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, Disney Springs, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park, or Disney Resort hotels. However, the Central Florida Disney parks are at the forefront of plant-based and alternate vegan food options.

SB 1084 prohibits the further development of lab-grown meat in Florida, including at EPCOT’s scientific research lab in The Land Pavilion. Walt Disney World Resort hasn’t publicly disclosed if its food researchers have explored synthetic protein.

Lab-grown meat isn’t just a contentious topic for Governor DeSantis and his supporters. Vegans are split on the topic. Some believe synthetic meat isn’t vegan because it’s grown using animal cells and other byproducts. Others support meat options that don’t involve killing or otherwise harming animals.

Walt Disney World Resort can still serve plant-based meat alternatives and other vegan meal options.

Would you try lab-grown meat at Walt Disney World Resort? In the comments, share your thoughts on the phenomenon with Inside the Magic.