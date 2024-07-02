DeSantis Grants Police State Over Disney World, Outlaws Complaints

A law protecting police officers took effect in Florida on July 1. The legislation, signed by Governor Ron DeSantis, prevents municipal civilian review boards from investigating reported law enforcement misconduct, including in cities near Walt Disney World Resort.

The police review board legislation is just one of nearly 200 new laws that took effect in Florida on Monday. Others ban intentionally releasing balloons, allow the shooting of black bears in self-defense, and prevent municipalities from requiring water, breaks, or advanced schedules for hourly workers.

Gov. DeSantis signed HB 601 in April. The law bans civilian review boards from investigating individual police officers for alleged wrongdoing while on duty. At least 21 cities in Florida currently have civilian review boards, including Tampa, Walt Disney World Resort’s neighbor.

Instead, county sheriffs can establish oversight boards of three to seven retired sheriff’s deputies. These boards would be responsible for investigating alleged police misconduct.

DeSantis said that police officers who moved to the Sunshine State felt targeted by investigations into police violence across the United States. He claimed that HB 601 would bring peace of mind to on-duty law enforcement.

“The sheriffs and the chief of police have an interest in ensuring that their personnel are conducting themselves appropriately, as well; I mean good order and discipline is very important,” Gov. DeSantis explained. “But it can’t be people that have an agenda.”

The law doesn’t dissolve civilian review boards–they can still meet but can’t discipline or investigate individual police officers.

Alongside HB 601, DeSantis signed SB 184. The law enforces harsher punishments for people who “harass” a first responder after a warning not to approach within 25 feet. Ignoring that warning is a second-degree misdemeanor under the new law, which also took effect July 1.

Months after a federal judge dismissed The Walt Disney Company’s lawsuit against DeSantis for dissolving the Reedy Creek Improvement District, the Supreme Court again sided with the Republican governor against the Mouse.

Last week, the Supreme Court announced that DeSantis’s ban on homeless Floridians sleeping in public places wasn’t unconstitutional or cruel. Though not targeted at The Walt Disney Company, the ban impacts hundreds of homeless cast members who work at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney Springs, and dozens of Disney Resort hotels.

