Ron DeSantis To Shut down State of Florida, Disney World Parks To Be Modified

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the entire Florida government would be shut down for an extended period. Millions of Floridians will be impacted, sending shockwaves reaching the Walt Disney World Resort parks. Here’s what you need to know.

Ron DeSantis to Close down Florida Government for More “Freedom’ Days, Millions Could Head to Disney World

According to a news release from Governor Ron DeSantis’s office, state offices in Florida will be closed on July 5, in addition to the July 4 holiday. DeSantis hoped state workers would use the additional day off to “enjoy Florida’s Freedom Summer with their loved ones and celebrate America.” “I am proud to reward our state employees,” DeSantis stated. “Following another historic legislative session that delivered tax breaks and record investments for Floridians—all while reducing spending.”

Closing down the Florida government for two days means millions of Floridians will be heading to the Walt Disney World Resort parks, resulting in modifications to the parks regarding crowd levels and wait times. This could negatively impact your Disney vacation if you plan on visiting the parks throughout the July 4th Holiday, which is about one week from today, June 25. Most folks will head to the beach, State Parks, or elsewhere, but rest assured, there will be folks also heading to the theme parks in Orlando, including Universal Orlando Resort.

As noted in the news release, this closure will provide a four-day weekend for nearly 100,000 employees in the State Personnel System. The closure of Florida state offices on July 5, creating a four-day weekend, could significantly impact wait times and crowd levels at Walt Disney World Resort. With nearly 100,000 state employees gaining an extra day off, many may take advantage of the extended weekend to visit famous attractions like Disney World.

This influx of local visitors, combined with tourists already planning their vacations around the July 4 holiday, could lead to higher crowd levels and longer wait times for rides and attractions. For millions of vacationers, this increased attendance could mean more crowded parks, longer lines, and potentially a need for more strategic planning to maximize their time at Disney World. Those visiting the resort during this period might experience difficulty securing reservations for dining, FastPasses, and other popular activities.

The heightened crowd levels could also impact the overall guest experience, making it more challenging to navigate the parks and enjoy the attractions. To mitigate these potential issues, vacationers should consider planning their visits carefully, possibly arriving early, utilizing Disney’s planning tools, and being prepared for longer waits. Understanding the potential for increased crowds can help guests adjust their expectations and maximize their Disney World experience during this busy period.

Recently, the Department of Defense closed down Magic Kingdom for a private event, displacing thousands of Disney vacationers and leading to frustrated people and angry guests unaware of the situation. Knowing ahead of time regarding the Florida government closing down state-wide will ensure you and your family are not negatively impacted by the influx and modification of crowd levels and wait times. Hurricane season is also upon us, which could worsen things as a potential storm could strike the area, leading to attractions closing down and the parks modifying their hours.

In anticipation of the increased crowd levels due to the closure of Florida state offices from July 4 through July 5, Disney World can take several proactive measures to ensure a smooth guest experience. With thousands of additional visitors expected to flock to the parks, Disney can enhance its staffing levels, particularly in guest services, ride operations, and security, to efficiently manage the higher volume of attendees.

Extended park hours and additional entertainment options can help disperse crowds and reduce wait times. Implementing a robust crowd management plan, including increased signage and transparent communication via the My Disney Experience app, can guide guests through the parks more effectively.

Moreover, boosting the availability of mobile food ordering and expanding quick-service dining options can alleviate congestion in dining areas. By preparing in these ways, Disney World can accommodate the surge of local visitors, ensuring everyone can enjoy the magical experience despite the heightened attendance.