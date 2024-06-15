Universal Files To Change Theme Parks Forever, Groundbreaking Addition Incoming

Universal Destinations & Experiences has filed for a new patent that could forever change Universal Studios theme parks.

Just like Disney, Universal boasts groundbreaking theme park resorts worldwide. What started with Universal Studios Hollywood (which was originally just The Studio Tour in the 1960s) now spans Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Japan, Universal Studios Singapore, and Universal Studios Beijing.

Today, these parks are home to some of the most exciting rides in the world. Recent additions such as Hagrid’s Magical Motorbikes Adventure and Velocicoaster at Islands of Adventure have been hailed as next-level attractions, while the upcoming third park at Universal Orlando Resort – Epic Universe – will seemingly be packed with attractions of this same standard.

Due to open in 2025, the park is set to include five new lands: Celestial Park, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD (which will be split into two sections, Super Mario Land and Donkey Kong Country), The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Ministry of Magic, and How to Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk.

We already know what attractions to expect in these lands. Universal has teased huge additions, including the dueling coaster Stardust Racers and the dark ride Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry, which will take us back into the universe inhabited by Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermione Granger, and co.

However, it seems like there could be even more immersive experiences coming from Universal in the near future as Universal Destinations & Experiences just filed an exciting new patent.

The patent in question is for an “Attraction System for Amusement Park.” This is for a new kind of dynamic attraction seating that would give riders the ability to move their seats around and create the feeling of movement, even while stationary.

That would essentially make every single rider’s experience on an attraction unique. You could interact with your surroundings as a ride vehicle passes through an attraction,

It’s worth noting that companies file patents all the time, and that doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll come to fruition in theme parks – especially not in a future as immediate as the opening of Epic Universe. However, should this actually make its way into a Universal attraction one day, this kind of technology will have the ability to totally change Universal’s theme park game forever.

What are your thoughts on Universal’s new patent?