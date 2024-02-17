‘Harry Potter’ Expansion Opens at Universal Orlando Resort

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort just got slightly bigger thanks to a recently opened expansion, allowing guests to speculate what this means.

‘Harry Potter’ Coaster Receives Queue Expansion Upgrade at Islands of Adventure

Last month, it was reported by Inside The Magic that Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure was extending its queue as it was reported that wait times for the ride were at an all-time high, giving Universal Orlando Resort the option to extend its outdoor queue for more room.

Since its grand opening on June 13, 2019, the roller coaster has continued to captivate audiences, maintaining its status as a beloved attraction. Thrill Data indicates that this $300-million marvel consistently draws substantial crowds, with an average wait time of 200 minutes daily throughout a month.

Theme Park insider and esteemed reporter Alicia Stella provided Harry Potter and Islands of Adventure enthusiasts with an exciting glimpse into the ongoing developments at the theme park. Through her recent tweets, she unveiled captivating photos showcasing the progress of the expansion work on Hagrid’s outdoor queue, generating buzz and anticipation among eager fans eagerly awaiting the enhanced experience.

As mentioned in yesterday's story, here's a look at the Hagrid's exterior queue being expanded at Islands of Adventure, with more space for switchbacks being added. https://t.co/OHphlxntgt pic.twitter.com/nrB5UmrlbQ — Alicia Stella Nova Resort (@AliciaStella) January 12, 2024

As mentioned in yesterday’s story, here’s a look at the Hagrid’s exterior queue being expanded at Islands of Adventure, with more space for switchbacks being added. – @AliciaStella on X (Twitter)

Posted over a month ago, we now have official reports that Universal has removed the walls surrounding this portion of the queue, giving us an exclusive look into this new part of the ride.

Bigger Queue Means Longer Wait Times?

Walls are down @ the Hagrid Queue extension pic.twitter.com/tjNXvtxV3Z — sonoma15 (@sonoma150) February 14, 2024

Walls are down @ the Hagrid Queue extension – @sonoma150 on X (Twitter)

Although nothing exciting, the above photos provide an official look into the expansion portion of the queue that will likely open during the busy season, AKA the summer months and others, which will and might allow guests to wait in a more expansive portion of the outdoor queue.

With Spring Break just around the corner, this portion of the ride will likely provide guests with a more streamed line experience when waiting to get on the roller coaster.

As mentioned above, this type of expansion can have multiple reasons. For instance:

Reduced Wait Times: The expansion enables theme parks to accommodate more visitors, resulting in shorter wait times. This translates to guests spending less time in queues and more time enjoying the park’s myriad attractions and amenities. Improved Comfort: Outdoor queue expansions often incorporate amenities such as shaded areas, seating, fans, and misters. These additions ensure guests remain comfortable, especially in hot or adverse weather conditions, enhancing overall satisfaction during extended waits. Immersive Theming: Theme parks leverage the outdoor queue space to extend the thematic narrative of attractions, immersing guests in the storyline even before they embark on the ride. This may involve integrating scenic elements, interactive features, or captivating audiovisual effects, fostering visitor anticipation and excitement. Increased Capacity: By enlarging the outdoor queue, theme parks can accommodate more guests simultaneously, thus bolstering the overall capacity of the ride. This proves particularly advantageous during peak seasons or periods of heightened demand. Enhanced Operational Efficiency: A more extensive outdoor queue area contributes smoother ride operations by facilitating better queue management, streamlined loading and unloading processes, and improved guest flow control. These enhancements optimize operational efficiency, minimizing delays and disruptions.

What do you think about this Universal ‘Harry Potter’ roller coaster queue expansion?