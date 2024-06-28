Home » Entertainment » Marvel

Marvel Announces Moon Knight Reboot Two Years After Oscar Isaac Show

Posted on by Thomas Hitchen
Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector in 'Moon Knight'

Credit: Marvel Studios

Two years after Oscar Isaac made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Moon Knight, the superhero giant will issue a new era for the Fist of Khonshu.

Oscar Isaac poses in a white suit as Marc Spector/Steven Grant in Marvel's 'Moon Knight'
Credit: Marvel Studios

Moon Knight was the sixth Marvel Studios show to debut on Disney+. Following WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, and Hawkeye, Moon Knight saw the debut of new characters in the MCU.

Oscar Isaac, known for his other big franchise role, Poe Dameron, in Disney’s Star Wars, portrayed Steven Grant, a man with dissociative identity disorder whose other personality, Marc Spector, is the current Fist of Khoshu–the Egyptian moon god.

Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector/Steven Grant/Jake Lockley in Moon Knight
Credit: Marvel Studios

Over the course of six episodes, audiences were introduced to the many Egyptian gods of the story, as well as Isaac’s other character, Jake Lockley. Moon Knight, created by Jeremy Slater, was the most in-demand show in the first quarter of 2022, igniting hopes that a second series may be greenlit.

Two years on, though, and no update has been shared regarding Moon Knight’s next appearance. The finale of the series was open-ended, and in late 2022, Isaac told Comic Book he would return to the role if it were “interesting” and “worth telling.” This came after head director Mohamed Diab stated that he envisioned Moon Knight as being part of the MCU for the next ten years.

Oscar Isaac in his Mr. Moon Knight suit in the Disney+ 'Moon Knight' series
Credit: Marvel Studios

With the MCU currently under intense scrutiny from Disney executives and audiences alike, no further commitment to the Moon Knight characters has been unveiled. That could all change now that Marvel Studios will return to Hall H at San Diego ComicCon this year.

The last time Marvel Studios was there, Kevin Feige revealed a string of impressive projects, including Thunderbolts (now Thunderbolts*) and the future Avengers movies, Avengers 5/Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027).

A group of seven superhero characters, known as the Thunderbolts, stand in a dramatic pose against a dark, starry background. They are dressed in various costumes, ranging from futuristic armor to black tactical gear. The characters exude a sense of readiness and determination.
Credit: Marvel Studios

Two years on, though, and the landscape could not be more different. With 2023 having two of the worst-performing movies to date, the exile of Kang the Conqueror actor Jonathan Majors, and the streamlining of the project slate, Disney and Marvel may not be in a position to confidently bring back a Disney+ character.

It’s not over for Moon Knight completely, however.

A dark, monochromatic comic-style illustration of a masked superhero in a tattered, hooded cloak. The scene is dramatic with rain pouring down, creating a gritty, intense atmosphere. In this tribute to a Marvel Icon, the character's eyes are prominently visible, exuding determination and mystery.
Credit: Marvel Comics

In the pages of comic books, the Fist of Khonshu is thriving. Marvel Comics is going all in on Moon Knight this upcoming season, and following the events of “Blood Hunt #4,” Marc Spector will return in “Moon Knight: Fist of Khonshu #1,” a direct sequel to Jed MacKay and Alessandro Cappuccio’s acclaimed 2021 “Moon Knight” run.

The new run will commence with the surprise drop of “Moon Knight: Fist of Khonshu #0,” which will be released on July 3, 2024. According to Marvel.com, this issue will follow the events of “Blood Hunt #4” and is an “essential chapter” of the Moon Knight story. The reboot of the Moon Knight comic book story is “a perfect starting point for readers,” says Marvel.

Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant/Mr. Knight
Credit: Marvel Studios

“The father, freed. The son, returned. Marc Spector, Jake Lockley, and Stephen Grant hit the streets once more as Moon Knight, and he’s making up for lost time,” writer Jed MacKay told Marvel.com. “The streets have changed since Moon Knight died, and I’m excited to explore how he deals with all-new threats to his territory along with fellow Midnight Missionaries Alessandro Cappuccio, Rachelle Rosenberg, and Devmalya Pramanik!”

Following the release of “Moon Knight: Fist of Khonshu #0”, Issue #1 will be released on October 16, 2024.

May Calamawy as Layla El-Faouly/Scarlet Scarab in Moon Knight
Credit: Marvel Studios

Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight can be watched in its entirety on The Walt Disney Company’s streaming service, Disney+. The show stars Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant/Marc Spector/Moon Knight/Jake Lockley/Mr. Knight, May Calamawy as Layla El-Faouly/Scarlet Scarab, Karim El Hakim and F. Murray Abraham as Khonshu, and Ethan Hawke as Arthur Harrow.

Will you be picking up this new chapter of the Moon Knight saga? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!

Thomas Hitchen

