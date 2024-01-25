Report: Moon Knight Returning to Marvel Without Oscar Isaac

Moon Knight will reportedly return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, except this time without Oscar Isaac.

Moon Knight debuted in late March 2022 and saw the MCU debut of Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens, Dune). In the limited series created by Jeremy Slater, Isaac stars as Steven Grant/Marc Spector, a character with dissociative identity disorder who is tied in a mystery involving the Egyptian gods. Moon Knight was well-received and had the most in-demand premiere in the United States during the first quarter, per The Wrap/Parrot Analytics.

Despite its popularity, Moon Knight was unlikely to receive a second season, thanks to its miniseries status. However, since its final episode, rumors have swirled that work on a sophomore outing is being considered. For now, though, when the live-action return of Isaac’s Moon Knight will be is anyone’s guess, even if the star himself confirmed he would be coming back at some point, but a new report has surfaced that suggests the warrior will be back… just without Oscar Isaac.

Related: Spider-Man Andrew Garfield and Moon Knight Oscar Isaac Set to Team Up For New Movie

In a new report from entertainment scooper Can We Get Some Toast on Instagram (via GameRant), Moon Knight is said to be returning to the MCU in Marvel Zombies, the animated TV-MA series that is a continuation of the Season 1 zombie episode of What If…? aired back in 2021.

Interestingly, in Marvel Zombies, it is not going to be Marc Spector who is the Fist of Khonshu, meaning Oscar Isaac will be replaced as Moon Knight if the reports are to be believed. In the show, it is Jewish-American mercenary Marc Spector who is the avatar for Khonshu, so if Moon Knight is back in the MCU without Spector, just who will be the Egyptian god’s new vehicle? That said, there is a slight chance Isaac may still lend his voice to this new iteration of Moon Knight, just like a variety of actors voiced Multiverse versions of their live-action counterparts in What If…?

Apart from Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel), there is no confirmation from Marvel Studios or The Walt Disney Company, which actors are starring in Marvel Zombies. The series from Zeb Wells and director Bryan Andrews is slated for a late 2024 release on Disney+. Marvel Zombies will take place in an alternate universe like What If…? and will consist of four episodes. It is produced by Marvel Studios Animation.

As for Moon Knight, it will be interesting to see where Marvel takes the character next. The mid-credits scene of the Disney+ miniseries introduced a third alter ego for Isaac’s character, Jake Lockley, and revealed he is still working for the god Khonshu. Back in 2019, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige shared that he believed Moon Knight would cross over into feature films, and in 2022, director Mohammed Diab shared his vision that the character would be in the MCU for at least a decade and eventually get his own solo movie.

Plans for Moon Knight’s return to live-action may have changed amid the major TV overhaul the studio went through at the end of last year. And then there’s the case for the new Marvel Spotlight banner, which looks to focus on more street-level heroes outside of the greater Multiverse Saga, but still part of the overall MCU continuity. Moon Knight could be a good fit for the Spotlight brand.

Isaac was back on the screen last year as a superhero, though, just not Moon Knight. The actor starred in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023), reprising his role as Miguel O’Hara, AKA Spider-Man 2099 from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018). He will return for the third film in the trilogy, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (TBD), in the near future.

Related: Marvel Can Now Confidently Remove Oscar Isaac as Moon Knight in MCU

Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant/Marc Spector/Jake Lockley, May Calamawy as Layla El-Faouly/Scarlet Scarab, Karim El Hakim/F. Murray Abraham as Khonshu, and Ethan Hawke as Arthur Harrow. All six episodes of the series are now streaming on Disney+, alongside other Marvel TV offerings like WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, and Secret Invasion.

Are you surprised Moon Knight may return without Oscar Isaac? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!