Wesley Snipes Will Join MCU as Blade This Summer, New Report

Wesley Snipes will be back as Blade, the Daywalking vampire hunter, in a major Marvel Cinematic Universe role this summer, according to a well-known industry source.

‘Blade’ vs. ‘Blade’

Wesley Snipes portrayed Blade, the Marvel Comics character created by writer Marv Wolfman and penciler Gene Colan, in three movies produced by New Line Cinema from 1998 to 2004. Years before Kevin Feige‘s dream of a shared universe of his favorite Marvel characters became a world-dominating franchise, Snipes helped make a comic book character look cool on the screen. Being able to pull off a leather duster and sunglasses probably helps that.

Since then, rapper/actor Sticky Fangaz briefly took over the role for a Spike TV series and various actors have voiced the character for everything from the Fox Kids Spider-Man series to Disney XD’s Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. In 2019, Kevin Feige announced that Blade would be brought into the MCU proper, now portrayed by Academy Award-winning actor Mahershala Ali.

It makes sense that Blade would join the MCU at some point, as Feige has described the first Blade movie as deeply influential on how even minor characters could kick off a series if treated well:

“A character nobody had heard of at all, had only appeared in a few issues of Tomb of Dracula or something, turned into a big franchise. That was always a great lesson for me, where you go, ‘It doesn’t matter how well-known the character is; it matters how cool the movie is.’”

It makes much less sense that, five years after that announcement, the Mahershala Ali Blade reboot has gone through two directors and at least six writers and reportedly has not even gone into principal photography yet. The movie was originally scheduled for release in November 2023 but has since been delayed to September 2024, then February 2025, then November 2025.

Things have gotten so bad with the Blade reboot that even Wesley Snipes (who has previously been supportive of Ali) clowned on the reports, posting, “Blade, lordylordylordy 👀 folks still lookin for the secret sauce, ridin snowmobiles in traffic, kinda rough. Daywalkers make it look easy, don’t they? 😊 #DaywalkerKlique #Blade #Marvel”

Blade, lordylordylordy 👀 folks still lookin for the secret sauce, ridin snowmobiles in traffic, kinda rough. Daywalkers make it look easy, don’t they? 😊#DaywalkerKlique #Blade #Marvel pic.twitter.com/YZVAqg9egz — Wesley Snipes (@wesleysnipes) June 16, 2024

Now, it seems we will be seeing Wesley Snipes as the Daywalker in the MCU extremely soon.

“Deadpool & Wolverine & Blade’

According to industry source Daniel Richtman, Wesley Snipes will return as Blade in the upcoming MCU film Deadpool & Wolverine. Snipes appearing in the Marvel franchise has been rumored for quite a while, often as a version of his vampire killer in Secret Wars or as a cameo in another film.

Now, Richtman says that not only will the Wesley Snipes Blade appear alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in Deadpool & Wolverine, but he will also have a significant supporting role rather than a brief cameo appearance. The actual nature of his part in the film is still under wraps, but it sounds like it will be a bit more important than Paul Rudd’s body being used as Cassandra Nova’s (Emma Corrin) base of operations.

While this has not yet been confirmed by Marvel Studios (and likely will not be before the film’s release), a few things make it entirely likely. For one, Deadpool & Wolverine has been heavily marketed as a Multiversal story that will jump over various realities, including the Fox X-Men franchise, the Ben Affleck Daredevil-verse, and the MCU. Why not the Blade universe as well?

For another, Ryan Reynolds has never passed over a chance to be “edgily” self-referential, especially when it comes to his role as Deadpool. Reynolds and Wesley Snipes previously starred together in Blade: Trinity (2004), in which the former actor portrayed vampire hunter Hannibal King. This would make the third Deadpool movie a reunion for Reynolds and Snipes, as well as Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, who starred together in X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009).

Notably, both Blade: Trinity and the latter X-Men movie are considered low points for their respective franchises, which would surely allow Ryan Reynolds some corporate-approved snarkiness at his own expense. But if that’s what it takes to get Wesley Snipes back as Blade, we’re down for it.

Deadpool & Wolverine is scheduled to hit theaters on July 26. The film stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Matthew Macfadyen, Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Brianna Hildebrand, Aaron Stanford, and Jennifer Garner.

What cameos do you want to see in Deadpool & Wolverine? Give us a list in the comments below!