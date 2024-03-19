‘Blade’ Star Drops Out of Doomed Marvel Reboot

The troubled Marvel Cinematic Universe reboot of Blade has hit yet another setback: losing one of its primary stars.

Blade was announced all the way back in 2019 at San Diego Comic-Con, practically an eternity by the standards of modern Hollywood. Reportedly, Marvel Studios had recovered the rights for the Marvel Comics vampire hunter character from New Line in 2013, but the project was on the back burner for years until Kevin Feige managed to lock down two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali in the title role, replacing Wesley Snipes.

Related: Marvel Releases First Look at New ‘Blade’ Project

That was about the last time that anything went well for Blade, it seems. While it was initially announced that Bassam Tariq would direct the film from a script by Stacy Osei-Kuffour, the ever-vague “creative differences” got both of them removed from the project, apparently just a short time before principal photography was scheduled to begin. Some reports have suggested that Mahershala Ali himself was unhappy with the direction of the film, which has still not been confirmed.

Next, Yann Demange was brought on board to direct, and Michael Starrbury was hired for a rewrite. Then True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto was hired for yet more rewrites; currently, Michael Green has been hired for what has been described as a “top to bottom” new script. Throughout all this time, Mahershala Ali has been the only consistent part of the new Blade reboot, and that does not seem to be changing any time soon.

To make things worse, Aaron Pierre, who was cast in Blade several years ago, has departed the film. On the red carpet for the 55th NAACP Image Awards, Pierre told Variety that “Early on, there were conversations…As the project evolved, I’m no longer part of that — attached.”

Related: Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Shuts Down Again, Timeline of Production Issues

That is a succinct statement and far from how the British actor described his excitement several years ago (per Collider): “I think it’s just the MCU is something that, from a very young age, I’ve always looked to and been inspired by and been excited by – and at times been empowered by. You know, particularly with movies like Black Panther (2018) and things like this. So, I think for me, honestly, it’s just – I’m just tremendously grateful and just abundantly thankful to even have been considered to become part of that family.”

Currently, Mahershala Ali will star in the Blade movie with Mia Goth (who is facing her own legal issues), which may or may not have an entirely new script and a new director. It’s not looking great for that scheduled 2025 release date.

Why does Blade keep getting delayed? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments below!