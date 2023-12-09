Initially created by writer Marv Wolfman and artist Gene Colan for Marvel Comics in 1973, Blade, also known as Eric Brooks, is a half-vampire, half-human vampire hunter with enhanced abilities. The character gained mainstream recognition through a series of films in the late 1990s and early 2000s, where Wesley Snipes portrayed the character. These movies, starting with Blade in 1998 starring Wesley Snipes, contributed to the character’s popularity with a darker, more mature tone. Now, Marvel appears to be ready to drum up more hype for their upcoming Mahershala Ali-led Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Blade outing — famously undergoing a ton of production woes — with this latest announcement trailer for Bethesda and Arkane Studios’ Marvel’s Blade, a new Marvel project.

Debuting at the Games Awards 2023, Marvel shared the following trailer on X (formerly Twitter):

He don't bite. ‘Marvel’s Blade,’ a single-player, third-person game set in the heart of Paris is coming soon from @bethesda and @ArkaneStudios in collaboration with Marvel Games: https://t.co/LLf5jvYnQG pic.twitter.com/xgIqjlUqoA — Marvel Games (@MarvelGames) December 8, 2023

Marvel seems to be slowly drumming up brand recognition with the Blade character with this fascinating new Marvel Games endeavor.

As part of Marvel’s 2025 lineup of movies, the announcement of Mahershala Ali taking on the role in a Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) reboot has reignited interest in the character and franchise. Given the success of Ali’s career and the ongoing popularity of superhero franchises, there has been much anticipation for the revitalized Blade character to resonate with both existing fans and new audiences.

A game published by one of the industry’s leading triple-A developers, known for bringing immersive video games like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (2011), Fallout 4 (2015), and the recent Starfield (2023) developer/publisher to life? Developed by the insanely talented Dishonored (2012-2016) series and Prey (2017) devs, Arkane Studios? That would almost definitely bring about renewed interest beyond the current crop of Blade fans to the Marvel fold — just in time for the MCU’s Mahershala Ali vehicle.

The game certainly looks intriguing from what little we see of its concept in the cinematic trailer released during this week’s Game Awards 2023. Expanding into the realm of games this way, following the success of Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man (2018), Spider-Man: Miles Morales (2020), and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (2023) — video games could prove a fantastic avenue of success for Marvel beyond the superhero fatigue-laden MCU audiences.

Blade‘s Iconic Legacy

In the 1998 Blade film series, pivotal characters include Blade, portrayed by Wesley Snipes, a vampire hunter of mixed heritage; Whistler, played by Kris Kristofferson, his mentor and weaponsmith; Deacon Frost, portrayed by Stephen Dorff, the main antagonist; Karen Jenson, played by N’Bushe Wright, a hematologist seeking a cure; Hannibal King, portrayed by Ryan Reynolds, a former vampire hunter; and Abigail Whistler, played by Jessica Biel, Whistler’s daughter and a proficient vampire hunter introduced in Blade: Trinity.

The new MCU Blade movie, directed by Yann Demange, is scheduled for release on November 7, 2025. The vampire-themed superhero movie about the iconic Marvel character will also star Mia Goth, Aaron Pierre, and Delroy Lindo in currently undisclosed roles. Instead of Dracula, the Mother of All Demons, Lillith, is said to be the primary antagonist.

Watch the official Marvel’s Blade trailer over on YouTube:

Are you excited about Marvel’s Blade? Will you be playing this game based on the iconic character? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!