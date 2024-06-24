Marvel Recasts Thor, Chris Hemsworth Moves on From Struggling Franchise

The Marvel Cinematic Universe desperately needs to pique the interest of tuned-out fans and it turns out that replacing Chris Hemsworth as Thor is just one part of the plan.

Chris Hemsworth & Thor

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth has portrayed Thor, the Norse God of Thunder, Odinson, and alternate universe party animal since the first self-titled film in 2011. That is thirteen long years of speaking in pseudo-Shakespearian dialogue and getting to play second-fiddle to Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), and it seems to have taken its toll on Hemsworth.

Thor originally started off as a largely dramatic character, with noted Shakespeare director and actor Kenneth Branagh using the character for his more serious themes of responsibility and familial fealty. Chris Hemsworth has confessed that this rankled him at times, saying:

“Sometimes I felt like a security guard for the [Avengers]. I would read everyone else’s lines and go, oh, they got way cooler stuff. They’re having more fun. What’s my character doing? It was always about, ‘You’ve got the wig on. You’ve got the muscles. You’ve got the costume. Where’s the lighting?’ I’m part of this big thing, but I’m probably pretty replaceable.”

This started to change around the time of Thor: Ragnarok (2017). Director Taika Waititi brought a goofier tone to the Asgardian’s adventures, which resulted in critical acclaim and a new perception of the character as the comedic Avenger.

Related: ‘Thor 5’ Set To Take ‘Mad Max’ Turn, Likely Kill off Character: Report

Chris Hemsworth might have taken to this a little too easily because, by the time he teamed back up with Taika Waititi for Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), even he felt the diminished returns. Hemsworth has revealed that he was not satisfied with the fourth Thor movie, saying “I got caught up in the improv and the wackiness, and I became a parody of myself. I didn’t stick the landing.”

The actor has begun exploring other franchises, including his own Netflix Extraction series, Mad Max, and Transformers, but despite his willingness to return as Thor, it seems that the powers that be at Marvel want to replace him with a different, wackier Disney icon.

“It’s Not a Dream”

Marvel has announced that the role of Thor, at least in the Disney-owned company’s comics arm, has been recast with Donald Duck, perhaps the most unhinged cartoon waterfowl.

This September will see the release of MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? DONALD DUCK BECAME THOR #1, a new comic featuring Donald as the Asgardian hero, facing off against Saturnian Stone Ducks. It sounds…pretty wacky. Here’s the official description:

MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? DONALD DUCK BECAME THOR #1 is inspired by Thor’s legendary first Marvel Comics appearance: Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and Larry Lieber’s JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY #83. Crafted by a team of acclaimed Disney comic creators—writers Steve Behling and Riccardo Secchi and artist Lorenzo Pastrovicchio—MARVEL & DISNEY: WHAT IF…? DONALD DUCK BECAME THOR #1 puts a quack-tastic twist on this foundational comic story as pop culture’s most iconic duck wields Thor’s hammer in an epic battle against alien invaders! Is this fowl worthy of the Hammer of Thor?! When Donald Duck chaperones Huey, Dewey and Louie on an archaeological trip to search for ancient Viking artifacts, he finds more than he bargained for! He comes across the Stone Ducks from Saturn preparing for an invasion. But everything changes when he discovers an enchanted cane that causes an egg-ceptional transformation, gifting him with the power of Thor! Can he learn how to use his new abilities in time to save Duckburg before he changes back? Find out in this mind-twisting retelling of the Mighty Thor’s thunderous origin!

In the last year, Marvel Comics has been working overtime to act as a bridge between the MCU and Disney, which resulted in a previous comic in which Donald Duck temporarily replaced Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. For whatever reason, the Duck family appears to be a favorite for Marvel crossovers, with UNCLE SCROOGE AND THE INFINITY DIME #1 also upcoming.

Related: Donald Duck Gets First Cartoon in 61 Years

Marvel editor Mark Paniccia says, “When we saw the designs for the Stone Ducks of Saturn and The Destroyer, we literally laughed out loud. I can honestly say I never thought I’d see something like this in my career. I gotta pinch myself to make sure it’s not a dream.”

When it comes to Disney and Marvel synergy, we’re never prepared to call anything a dream.

Why is Donald Duck replacing so many Marvel characters? Give us your Multiversal theories in the comments below!