Marvel Reveals New Wolverine Replacement, Hugh Jackman Out After ‘Deadpool 3’

Marvel is bringing back Hugh Jackman as everyone’s favorite X-Men member for Deadpool & Wolverine, but it seems he’s not sticking around for long. Fortunately, Disney already has a very unexpected replacement.

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

After two years of consistently dwindling box office returns and increasing superhero fatigue (no matter what Bob Iger says), Marvel Studios really, really needs a win. Big plans to make Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) the major villain of the Multiverse Saga hit some major legal problems, Brie Larson flamed out as a potential new central character for the Marvel Cinematic Universe when The Marvels (2023) crashed and burned, and the CEO of Disney is actively chopping projects left and right.

Marvel Studios’ plan? Put all the chips on Deadpool & Wolverine, the upcoming debut of Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman) in the MCU.

The studio is releasing only Deadpool & Wolverine in theaters in 2024, a first since 2012 when Phase 1 culminated in The Avengers. That demonstrates how much Marvel is counting on the Merc with the Mouth and the world’s most adamantium-covered mutant to save the MCU, which appears to be the metatext of both its marketing and the actual narrative.

Deadpool & Wolverine seems to involve Wade Wilson adjusting to regular civilian life and apparently separated from his longtime love interest, Vanessa (Morena Baccarin), only to be recruited by the Time Variance Authority to save the Sacred Timeline and, by extension, the MCU. Deadpool will have to team up with Wolverine and, most likely, a whole bunch of cameos from other 20th Century Fox X-Men characters and Ryan Reynold’s celebrity friends.

There has already been consistent word that the film will feature appearances from multiple Wolverine Variants, including ones played by Henry Cavill and Daniel Radcliffe, though that is still not officially confirmed by Marvel Studios. It is also unclear whether the Hugh Jackman version of the character will be sticking around after the third Deadpool movie, but all signs indicate that the veteran actor may be recast in the soft reboot of the MCU.

His new replacement? Donald Duck.

Donald Duck Is Weapon X

Marvel has announced plans to replace the classic version of Wolverine with a new Variant, who also happens to be none other than the iconic Disney character Donald Duck.

While we are fully prepared for some fun cameos (Taylor Swift or Blake Lively, place your bets!) and unexpected alternate versions of Weapon X to show up in Deadpool & Wolverine, the idea of Donald Duck becoming the berserker mutant in any capacity is a little more out there. But it turns out that there is a reason why Donald Duck and Wolverine are being mashed up.

It seems that the 90th anniversary of Donald Duck (created by Dick Lundy and Walt Disney) and the 50th anniversary of Wolverine (created by Len Wein and John Romita Sr.) happen to coincide, and to celebrate it, Marvel Comics is releasing a special new issue of What If…? in which everyone’s favorite sailor-suited waterfowl becomes Weapon X.

Marvel has announced it will publish Marvel & Disney: What if…? Donald Duck Became Wolverine #1, a new story from writer Luca Barbieri and artist Giada Perissinotto. The story will imagine, well, pretty much what the title says, a Donald-Wolverine mashup and will revisit iconic X-Men storylines like Old Man Logan and Weapon X.

Disney’s press release says:

Travel to the near future where chaos rules as Pete-Skull transforms Duckburg into a super-hero-less wasteland. Only Old Donald Duck can turn the tide, but he’s given up his battling days and prefers naps and his grandma’s apple pie over fighting villains. But when Mickey-Hawkeye comes knocking at the door with Goofy-Hulk at his side, Wolverine-Donald has to make a choice! Will a trip down memory lane change his mind to save the world? Or will the lure of the backyard hammock and a long nap keep him from popping his claws one last time?

Writer Luca Barbieri describes the new What If…? issue: “Donald Duck and Wolverine are two characters that seem almost impossible to make coexist, but in fact, they possess very similar personality: they are both hot-tempered and unlucky, but in adversity, they do not lose heart and always show that they have a big heart! Once this point was focused, writing the story turned out to be easy and fun!”

Marvel & Disney: What if…? Donald Duck Became Wolverine #1 will be available for purchase on July 31, with variant covers by Ron Lim, Peach Momoko, and Phil Noto.

Deadpool & Wolverine is currently scheduled to hit theaters on July 26. The film stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova (Charles Xavier’s evil twin sister), Matthew Macfadyen as TVA agent Paradox, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Aaron Stanford as the X-Men’s Pyro, and Jennifer Garner as Elektra from the Fox Daredevil franchise.

