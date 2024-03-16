Superman will now become an X-Men?
Henry Cavill Dons the Claws
During the latest Super Bowl LVIII, Marvel Studios confirmed that the eagerly awaited third chapter of the Deadpool film series, previously known as Deadpool 3, will be retitled as Deadpool & Wolverine. Under the direction of Shawn Levy, who helmed Deadpool 2, this upcoming Deadpool installment will seamlessly integrate into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), following The Walt Disney Company’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, now rebranded as 20th Century Studios.
It seems as if Henry Cavill himself is going to join the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine by director Shawn Levy alongside self-proclaimed “Marvel Jesus” Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy) as Wade Wilson/Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as the original Wolverine/Logan/James Howlett.
Hollywood and Marvel insider Can We Get Some Toast came forward with a new report about the superhero veteran over on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, who will allegedly play a “Wolverine variant” in the upcoming film — something fans will supposedly be “very pleased” with:
I can confirm that Henry Cavill will in fact play a Wolverine variant in ‘DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE’.
Fans will be very pleased with his appearance 👀 pic.twitter.com/sFfubvjn2B
— CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) March 15, 2024
Now the big question is: which Wolverine variant will Henry Cavill play in Deadpool & Wolverine? Could it be the MCU’s very own Wolverine, instead of Jackman’s rendition from the Fox X-Men Universe from 20th Century Studios?
Only time will tell.
What do you think of these reports that Henry Cavill will play Wolverine? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!
Henry Cavill is not the only rumored cameo in the upcoming third Deadpool movie. Earlier reports have rumored the expansive cast of X-Men characters speculated to appear in Deadpool & Wolverine. This ensemble includes Halle Berry reprising her role as Ororo Munroe/Storm, Famke Janssen returning as Dr. Jean Grey, James Marsden revisiting his portrayal of Scott Summers/Cyclops, and the revered Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Professor Charles Xavier/Professor X, alongside Ian McKellen returning as Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto. Dafne Keen, who portrayed Wolverine’s biological daughter Laura Kinney in Logan (2017), has also been rumored to return.