Superman will now become an X-Men?

By now, it's widely known that Henry Cavill, renowned for his portrayal of Superman/Kal-El/Clark Kent in Zack Snyder's Justice League films has parted ways with the DC franchise following the establishment of DC Studios CEO James Gunn's new DC Universe (DCU). The former DCEU introduced audiences to Cavill as Superman/Clark Kent, beginning with Man of Steel (2013), the inaugural entry in DC Films' DC Extended Universe (DCEU), as well as subsequent hits like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Justice League (2017), and Zack Snyder's Justice League, alongside Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince, Ezra Miller as The Flash/Barry Allen, Jason Momoa as Aquaman/Arthur Curry, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg/Victor Stone. However, the newly rebranded DC Universe (DCU) is poised for a significant revamp of the previous DC film continuity, initiating a franchise reboot with SUPERMAN (formerly Superman: Legacy). Initially, there were expectations for Cavill to continue his role in the DCEU, purportedly encouraged by none other than Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam) himself — until Gunn made it clear that Cavill's Supes had to make way for new blood in order to reset the DC Universe in fans' minds. Now, it seems as if the DC's former Clark Kent will be making his way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) over at The Walt Disney Company's Marvel Studios, as reports now are claiming that Cavill will turn up in Marvel's arguably most anticipated film of 2024.

Henry Cavill Dons the Claws

During the latest Super Bowl LVIII, Marvel Studios confirmed that the eagerly awaited third chapter of the Deadpool film series, previously known as Deadpool 3, will be retitled as Deadpool & Wolverine. Under the direction of Shawn Levy, who helmed Deadpool 2, this upcoming Deadpool installment will seamlessly integrate into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), following The Walt Disney Company’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, now rebranded as 20th Century Studios.

It seems as if Henry Cavill himself is going to join the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine by director Shawn Levy alongside self-proclaimed “Marvel Jesus” Ryan Reynolds (Free Guy) as Wade Wilson/Deadpool and Hugh Jackman as the original Wolverine/Logan/James Howlett.

Hollywood and Marvel insider Can We Get Some Toast came forward with a new report about the superhero veteran over on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, who will allegedly play a “Wolverine variant” in the upcoming film — something fans will supposedly be “very pleased” with:

I can confirm that Henry Cavill will in fact play a Wolverine variant in ‘DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE’. Fans will be very pleased with his appearance 👀

Now the big question is: which Wolverine variant will Henry Cavill play in Deadpool & Wolverine? Could it be the MCU’s very own Wolverine, instead of Jackman’s rendition from the Fox X-Men Universe from 20th Century Studios?

Only time will tell.

What do you think of these reports that Henry Cavill will play Wolverine? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

More on Deadpool & Wolverine

Henry Cavill is not the only rumored cameo in the upcoming third Deadpool movie. Earlier reports have rumored the expansive cast of X-Men characters speculated to appear in Deadpool & Wolverine. This ensemble includes Halle Berry reprising her role as Ororo Munroe/Storm, Famke Janssen returning as Dr. Jean Grey, James Marsden revisiting his portrayal of Scott Summers/Cyclops, and the revered Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Professor Charles Xavier/Professor X, alongside Ian McKellen returning as Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto. Dafne Keen, who portrayed Wolverine’s biological daughter Laura Kinney in Logan (2017), has also been rumored to return.