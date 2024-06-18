‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Unveils New Cheesy Promo

Deadpool & Wolverine has promised to save the struggling Marvel Cinematic Universe through the power of nostalgic cameos and X-Men references, and this latest promo effort is especially cheesy.

For the first time since Robert Downey Jr. took on the role of Tony Stark in Iron Man (2008), the MCU is back on its heels. A solid five years of diminishing returns at the box office and intensifying “superhero fatigue” has Marvel Studios playing defense, a position that chief Kevin Feige claims to relish. Whether or not his eagerness to work to reclaim enthusiasm from fans is real or just a stab at PR, it is undeniable that Marvel has some work to do.

Disney CEO Bob Iger (who doesn’t believe in superhero fatigue but won’t argue box office numbers) has decreed that the MCU will reduce its releases in upcoming years, cutting things down to a maximum of three films and two Disney+ shows a year. 2024 will be even more lean, with the imminent Deadpool & Wolverine being the only MCU feature film release this year.

That’s a lot of pressure on Deadpool & Wolverine (as well as the upcoming The Fantastic Four, but that’s a different story), which is overtly being marketed as the “Jesus of the MCU.” However, the Ryan Reynolds/Hugh Jackman team-up movie does have a built-in pressure release valve: the infamous irreverence of Wade Wilson, AKA Deadpool, and his tendency to mock his corporate owners in a theoretically edgy but still mass-appealing manner.

The official synopsis for Deadpool & Wolverine describes the plot as “Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) is recovering from his injuries when he crosses paths with the loudmouth, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds). They team up to defeat a common enemy.” More specifically, trailers for the movie have revealed Deadpool being recruited by the Time Variance Authority (TVA) to defeat Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin), the malevolent twin sister of Professor Charles Xavier, and save the Multiverse in the process.

Throwing Deadpool into the Multiverse gives Marvel Studios plenty of opportunity to mine nostalgia for the Fox X-Men franchise, as well as (possibly) the earlier Fantastic Four films and the Ben Affleck version of Daredevil (2003). The character’s cheeky, fourth-wall-breaking nature also allows Marvel to indulge in the favorite pastime of cash-strapped studios: product placement and promotional tie-ins.

Thus, this was inevitable: Marvel Studios Deadpool frozen pizzas.

Much like the Merc with the Mouth teaming up with Weapon X, Marvel has partnered with DiGiorno to produce a line of Deadpool & Wolverine frozen pizzas (per PR Newswire). Holly Frank, Walt Disney Studios VP, Partnership Management and Operations, Marvel, says, “We’re thrilled teaming up with DiGiorno in support of Deadpool & Wolverine. They’re bringing the heat with a robust media campaign tied to character-inspired pizzas and our fans will have plenty to feast on ahead of the film’s theatrical release on July 26.”

The official flavors of the limited-time line of frozen pies are:

The Wade Special : A sweet and salty combo not just for mercs, made with pineapple and black olives to pay homage to Wade Wilson’s pizza in the first movie.

: A sweet and salty combo not just for mercs, made with pineapple and black olives to pay homage to pizza in the first movie. Gimme Chimi : A chimichanga-inspired pizza that is a fiesta for your tastebuds and topped with spicy cumin sauce, beef topping, jalapeno, and cheddar & mozzarella cheeses.

: A chimichanga-inspired pizza that is a fiesta for your tastebuds and topped with spicy cumin sauce, beef topping, jalapeno, and cheddar & mozzarella cheeses. Spicy Wolvie Pie : Crafted with Wolverine and other meat lovers in mind, this pie is stacked with pepperoni, chorizo and bacon.

: Crafted with Wolverine and other meat lovers in mind, this pie is stacked with pepperoni, chorizo and bacon. Maximum Pep: Made with maximum flavor and zero regrets – just like Deadpool’s decisions – Maximum Pep is piled high with sliced and diced pepperoni.

While one can question why the famously Canadian Logan is given the “Spicy Wolvie Pie,” one has to appreciate that the good people at DiGiorno actually paid attention to canon enough for the “Wade Special,” a pineapple and olive pizza that will presumably be bought more for kitsch value than culinary appeal.

A press release for the Deadpool & Wolverine pizza line reads:

DiGiorno is unveiling new, limited-edition pizzas that are inspired by Marvel Studios’ DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE and will take over the frozen aisle at retailers nationwide starting June 2024. What does crazy taste like? Cheesy. Spicy. Saucy. Wildly inappropriate – these pies come in four completely collectable, droolworthy DiGiorno® Classic Crust Pizza varieties. Every flavor (except for the Spicy Wolvie Pie) comes with a back-of-the-box bonus: a cut-out Deadpool mask so fans can cosplay as the Merc with a Mouth while their pizza bakes. The Wade Special, Gimme Chimi, Spicy Wolvie Pie and Maximum Pep pizza varieties have an MSRP of $6.49 (prices may vary by retailer).

Additionally, the pizza line is being promoted with DiGiorno Chaotic Good ‘Stakes For A Slice Of The Pie,’ a giveaway that can potentially win purchasers a “Pizza party in La La Land,” official merchandise, or Fandango movie tickets. Interested parties can enter here.

Deadpool & Wolverine is currently scheduled to hit theaters on July 26. The film stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, Matthew Macfadyen as TVA agent Paradox, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Brianna Hildebrand, Aaron Stanford, and Jennifer Garner.

Now that Marvel is promoting pizza and beer, what do you think Deadpool will sell next? Tell us in the comments below!