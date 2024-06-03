New Slate of ‘Ghostbusters’ Movies Announced, Titles Revealed

Ghostbusters Day is approaching, and if it’s anything like last year’s, there will be enough news about upcoming projects to fill the Ecto Containment Unit. The last two events saw Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024) director/writer duo Gil Kenan and Jason Reitman make several announcements about movies, comic books, video games — you name it.

Now, we’ve seen the latest movie sequel, we’re on the third issue of the companion comic book series “Ghostbusters: Back in Town” (2024), and the video games Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (2021) and Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord (2023) have been and gone. But we’re still waiting for the Ghostbusters animated movie and animated series set for Netflix.

So here’s to hoping next week (June 8) will bring even more updates about these exciting projects and more (a new movie, perhaps?). However, last year, there were plenty of other strange things in the neighborhood. Though entirely unofficial, last year, the event was plagued with some fun Ghostbusters fan films. And it looks like 2024 will be no different.

Following 2023, another Ghostbusters fan film marathon has been announced and will stream live next weekend. But who ya gonna call?

Per Ghostbusters News, “The ‘Ghostbusters Day Fan Film Spectacle’ will air on June 8 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. EST on Spectrum Channel 991 and AT&T U-verse Channel 99 and stream live worldwide through MVCC. Those hoping to watch on demand can expect it early next week, ahead of the livestream.”

Titles will include Death Chill, Five Nights Of Freddy vs Ghostbusters, Something Strange, Spilled Milk, Stranger Things In The Neighborhood, and Walking The Dog.

Those hoping to check out something more official (and, of course, canon) can now stream Frozen Empire from the comfort of their own home.

Check out the trailer below, per Sony Pictures:

Frozen Empire stars Carrie Coon (Callie Spengler), Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson), McKenna Grace (Phoebe Spengler), Finn Wolfhard (Trevor Spengler), Celeste O’Connor (Lucky Domingo), Logan Kim (Podcast), Dan Aykroyd (Ray Stantz), Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz), William Atherton (Walter Peck), Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore), Bill Murray (Peter Venkman), James Acaster (Lars Pinfield), Patton Oswalt (Dr. Hubert Wartzki), Kumail Nanjiani (Nadeem Razmaadi), and Emily Alyn Lind (Melody).

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the original 1984 classic from late director Ivan Reitman. In celebration, the film is returning to theaters in front of a live orchestra. Ghostbusters is also expected to make its way back to Universal Studios for Halloween Horror Nights 2024, having last appeared for the event at Hollywood and Orlando in 2019.

Will you be tuning in to watch Ghostbusters Day Fan Film Spectacle? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!