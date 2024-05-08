Brand-New ‘Ghostbusters’ Sequel Is Now Available To Watch!

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024) is still showing in movie theaters worldwide, so you’ll be surprised to learn that it’s now also available digitally. So, who ya gonna call? Well, whichever streaming service platforms have the movie in their library, of course.

The sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021) was released on March 22, and since opening day, it has captured $195.3M in its Ghost Trap against its $100M budget (as it stands, Afterlife performed slightly better, grossing $204.3M over $75M). Frozen Empire didn’t fare as well with critics as its predecessor did, but it’s a fun movie that many fans have described as a big-screen version of the animated series, The Real Ghostbusters (1986 — 1991).

Is Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Worth Watching?

The film sees the return of the entire Afterlife ensemble, Phoebe Spengler (McKenna Grace), Trevor Spengler (Finn Wolfhard), Callie Spengler (Carrie Coon), Lucky Domingo (Celeste O’Connor), and Gary Grooberson (Paul Rudd), the original characters, Ray Stantz (Dan Aykroyd), Winston Zeddemore (Ernie Hudson), Peter Venkman (Bill Murray), Janine Melnitz (Annie Potts), and Walter Peck (William Atherton), and newcomers Lars Pinfield (James Acaster), Nadeem Razmaadi (Kumail Nanjiani), Hubert Wartzki (Patton Oswalt), and Melody (Emily Alyn Lind).

That’s a lot of Ghostbusters. In fact, therein lies its biggest problem — there are far too many characters, and the film has no idea how to utilize them.

Fortunately, Frozen Empire doesn’t rely on nostalgia as much as Afterlife (there are a few familiar spooks in the form of the Librarian Ghost, the Mini Pufts, and Slimer, but that’s it), however, it does suffer from a case of stuffing itself with legacy characters to the point where it might explode like the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man at the end of the original 1984 film.

One of the stronger aspects of Frozen Empire where characters are concerned is Melody (Emily Alyn Lind). Without getting into too many spoilers, in a franchise that’s teeming with cartoon-ish ghosts, she brings a welcome change that’s both refreshing and unexpected.

The third act, however, which features Ghostbusters old and new as they team up to battle “Garraka,” a horned beast that tries to bring about “a second Ice Age” in New York City, is so short-lived you’ll feel like you are watching a feature-length episode from the cartoon series.

Either way, if “Bustin’ makes you feel good,” you can’t go too wrong with Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Where Can I Watch Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire?

In the United Kingdom, the film is now available to rent or buy on , , , Sky Store, and other digital retailers. In the United States, you can buy or rent it from , and other digital retailers.

So, there’s something strange now available to watch at home, but we’ll leave it to you to decide whether or not it “looks good!”

Check out the trailer for Frozen Empire below, per Sony Pictures:

Frozen Empire stars Carrie Coon (Callie Spengler), Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson), McKenna Grace (Phoebe Spengler), Finn Wolfhard (Trevor Spengler), Celeste O’Connor (Lucky Domingo), Logan Kim (Podcast), Dan Aykroyd (Ray Stantz), Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz), William Atherton (Walter Peck), Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore), Bill Murray (Peter Venkman), James Acaster (Lars Pinfield), Patton Oswalt (Dr. Hubert Wartzki), Kumail Nanjiani (Nadeem Razmaadi), and Emily Alyn Lind (Melody).

More Ghostbusters On the Way

There’s more Ghostbusters content on the way. “Ghostbusters: Back in Town” (2024) is a brand-new comic book series set between Afterlife and Frozen Empire, and there’s a Ghostbusters animated movie and an animated series in the works at Netflix.

In addition to movies, animated shows, and comic books, there are also plenty of Ghostbusters video games to enjoy, from “Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed” (2022) to the virtual reality (VR) experience “Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord” (2023).

Ghostbusters is also expected to return to Universal Studios for Halloween Horror Nights 2024, having last appeared for the event at Hollywood and Orlando in 2019.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the 1984 film, which, in celebration, is returning to theaters in front of a live orchestra.

Will you be watching Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire at home? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!