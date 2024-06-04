Disney Park Guests Trapped, Forced To View Sexual Acts

Two high school-aged guests were subjected to inappropriate sexual behavior on board a Disneyland Resort attraction last weekend. The teens were attending Grad Night at Disney California Adventure Park when another couple changed the course of their evening.

Grad Nights take over Disney California Adventure Park on select nights in May and June annually. Southern California high school graduates are given exclusive access to the Disney park late into the evening, long after it closes to daytime guests.

Disney Parks fans often dismiss Grad Night as a haven for mischievous behavior, but it rarely goes beyond typical teenage shenanigans. Guests might hear more vulgar language or deal with frequent line-cutting attempts.

This weekend, though, things turned dark for two Grad Night attendees riding Pixar-Pal-A-Round, the swinging Ferris wheel on Pixar Pier. Isabela (@iamharperfinkle on TikTok) and her friend boarded the gondola with a couple they didn’t know, expecting a typical ride. Unfortunately, the other Disneyland Resort guests had another idea.

In a video that amassed more than three million views, the teenagers jokingly attempted to climb out of the moving Disney Park attraction as their co-riders made out just inches away.

“We’re stuck with this couple making out in the Mickey Mouse Ferris wheel,” Isabela wrote. “Filmed this right in front of them [because] they’re unaware and flirting…I hope they see this so they know how unaware they were.”

The TikTok garnered nearly 900,000 likes and thousands of disgusted comments.

“I would turn to them and say. ‘You all sure are making a magical moment here at the world’s most magical place,’” @auravia_cosplay said.

“Oh nah I would push them out,” @moonphos1fan replied.

This is hardly the first incident of inappropriate behavior at Disneyland Resort. Last year, a man stripped naked and swam through the water on “it’s a small world” at Disneyland Park. Months earlier, Inside the Magic reported on parents who stripped their child and allowed her to urinate onto other “it’s a small world” riders.

It’s best to report inappropriate behavior to the nearest Disney cast member instead of confronting another guest. Security cast members are trained to de-escalate guest situations quickly and discreetly.

