Six Flags Announces Massive New ‘Harley Quinn’ Spectacular

Six Flags has announced a massive new DC Universe attraction, and it features the arguably breakout star of the franchise of the last decade: Harley Quinn.

The Six Flags chain of theme parks is second to the world-dominating Disney Parks, but it is still massively popular. It helps that, much as Disney has the Marvel Cinematic Universe tie-in Avengers Campus at the Walt Disney World Resort, Six Flags has various DC Comics-themed areas and attractions.

While DC may still lag behind Marvel Studios in terms of box office grosses, it still has produced a bonafide cross-cultural phenomenon in Harley Quinn, the villain/anti-hero/feminist icon most famously portrayed in live-action by Margot Robbie.

Harley Quinn (the character) was created by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm for Batman: The Animated Series, initially as a nameless henchwoman for the Joker (voiced by Mark Hamill).

The character, initially voiced by the late Arleen Sorkin, quickly became a fan-favorite in both the show and DC Comics and has since been voiced by Tara Strong, Hynden Walch, Laura Bailey, Jenny Slate, Melissa Rauch, Laura Post, and Kaley Cuoco. In live-action, she has been portrayed by Mia Sara, Margot Robbie, and, in the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux, Lady Gaga.

The character got a huge boost in visibility with Suicide Squad (2016), which led to a semi-sequel in The Suicide Squad (2021) and a spinoff, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2021).

Filmmaker James Gunn is currently in charge of rebooting the DC Universe and remaking its canon in his own image but has already assured audiences that the role of Harley Quinn is there for Margot Robbie to return to any time she chooses.

It is no surprise that Six Flags Magic Mountain would center its newest DC attraction on Harley Quinn. The theme park has unveiled DC Heroes & Villains Fest, a summer-long event featuring numerous characters from the DC mythos. Six Flags Magic Mountain Park President Jeff Harris says:

“We’re thrilled to be introducing this new and one-of-a-kind celebration of epic proportions for guests of all ages to enjoy this summer. Our partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment makes this event even more unique and exciting as we integrate the legacy of iconic DC super heroes and villains into an immersive and exciting experience.”

DC Heroes & Villains Fest features character greetings with comic book icons, such as Superman, the Joker, Batman, Wonder Woman, and more. It also features an opening cavalcade described as:

As the sun dips behind the towering buildings and coasters of DC UNIVERSE, a symphony of lights ignites the night sky, heralding the arrival of iconic figures. Leading the charge of the event’s opening celebration are BATMAN and WONDER WOMAN – exuding an aura of unwavering heroism. Following close behind are a legion of heroes from the teenage crusader SUPERGIRL and the daring defender BATGIRL.

The centerpiece of DC Heroes & Villains Fest is the Femme Fatales Harley Quinn showcase, which Six Flags Magic Mountain says is:

Prepare to be enthralled by the enigmatic allure and dangerous charm of Gotham’s most notorious femmes fatales in this electrifying showcase. As the stage ignites with a sultry ambiance, the captivating presence of HARLEY QUINN’s mischievous gang mesmerize the audience, blurring the lines between chaos and charisma. As the shadows deepen and the music pulses with a tantalizing rhythm, Femme Fatales promises an unforgettable journey into the heart of darkness, where danger and desire collide in a spell bounding spectacle of villainous elegance.

DC Heroes & Villains Fest is at Six Flags Magic Mountain from 5-9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays for the following dates:

June 15-16, 22-23, & 29-30, 2024

July 7, 13-14, 20-21, & 27-28, 2024

Aug. 3-4, 2024

What’s your favorite Six Flags experience? Tell us in the comments below!