Disney Promises “A Little More Bluey,” in Latest Announcement

If you’ve been anywhere near a screen in the past four or five years, you likely know the name “Bluey.” Since stealing our hearts by way of Disney+, the Australian animated series has made a critical and colossal smash, but Disney’s not done with the series just yet.

After the emotional rollercoaster that was “The Sign” and “Surprise,” fans still want to see even more of the beloved blue dog. Although Bluey creator Joe Brumm and the rest of the team at Ludo Studio are set to go on hiatus before bringing us the inevitable season four, fans aren’t being left empty-handed.

While viewers in the show’s native Australia are already a few episodes in, Ludo Studios and Disney have both promised a new Bluey miniseries consisting of 20 bite-sized minisodes for even more fun with the Heeler family. As the premier date inches ever closer for American audiences, Disney shared the announcement below.

Disney Delivers More Bluey

Fans of the beloved cartoon dog will soon get their next fix when the miniseries premiers on July 3, 2024, and the trailer above certainly reveals a lot of fun sequences. However, could Disney be setting fans up for something else?

Not only are fans getting “a little more Bluey,” they’re getting seven episodes right out of the gate. “Burger Dog,” “Bingo 3000,” “Muffin Unboxing,” “Letter,” “Hungry,” “Three Pigs,” and “Animals.” are just the first portion of the new miniseries, showing that Disney and Ludo are once again spreading the episodes out like they have previous seasons.

It’s been previously established that the creative team behind the beloved animated series are going on an extended hiatus (with a promise to return to “make Bluey better”), but fans might not have to wait as long as they first thought. Yes, these new minisodes are no substitute for full-length episodes, but we are still getting more Bluey episodes in this “miniseries” than we did in seasons 3C and 3D.

For those not in the know, Bluey’s previous season was divided into chunks for extended distribution. The last two segments of season three consisted of ten and then three episodes for the latter halves of the series.

Knowing that, Disney and Ludo are actually doing fans a solid by releasing 20 minisodes to compensate for their brevity. However, this might also be a brilliant tactic in securing a loyal fanbase.

For Real Life?

As of now, it is currently unknown just how long the creative hiatus will be, but seeing the steps both Disney and Ludo are taking to spread the series out as much as they can might be more revealing than some realize. It might be a while before fans see the next batch of full-length episodes, but not a long wait after the miniseries ends.

While we can neither confirm or deny the reasoning, it certainly seems that both the creation of the miniseries and the distribution period are being used to fill the void between seasons. Although Bluey still retains its top-tier status, it still needs steady viewership to stay relevant.

Is there some secret reasoning to this cartoon canine conspiracy? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!