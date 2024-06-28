Government-Mandated Sale Hits Disney Parks, Forced To Offer Guests 50% Discount

One Disney resort has kicked off a massive, state-regulated sale at two theme parks.

When you read “Disney” and “prices” in the same sentence, it’s usually because said prices have, once again, soared. It’s no secret that a Disney vacation is more expensive than ever, with the price tags for everything from park tickets to merchandise to Mickey Premium Bars soaring in recent years.

And they’re not done yet. In 2025, Disney park guests can expect even more price increases, with Walt Disney World Resort already selling park tickets for next year and hitching up the prices of some one-day, single-park tickets by $10.

But it’s not all doom and gloom. While sales aren’t exactly a common occurrence at Disney’s theme parks, they do happen – usually when promotional merchandise has run its course and the parks need to shift stock fast. For example, plenty of Wish (2023) merchandise went on sale not long after the film hit theaters, with some items slashed by 30%.

Disney World was also forced to offer some of its 50th Anniversary merchandise at a discounted rate in 2022, with its Monorail Station and Cinderella Castle sets struggling to sell out even with a hefty 40% discount.

Some guests looking for a Disney bargain are in luck this week, as one resort has introduced a sale across its theme parks, hotels, and shopping and dining district, Disney Village.

As per DLP Report, Disneyland Paris is offering up to 50% off select merch – including Mickey ears, Loungefly backpacks, plushies, Spirit Jerseys, and more.

🛍 Starting today and until July 9 (by law), the Summer Sale is in effect in the Resort’s shops with some deals up to 50% off:

🛍 Starting today and until July 9 (by law), the Summer Sale is in effect in the Resort’s shops with some deals up to 50% off: pic.twitter.com/XbKIwSWDvq — DLP Report (@DLPReport) June 26, 2024

This isn’t necessarily a voluntary move on Disney’s part. In France, retailers are only allowed to sell products at a loss during “les soldes.” These state-regulated sales are held twice per year: one in the summer and one in the winter. Any discounted items must be stocked separately from non-sale items, with the before-and-after prices clearly listed.

“Les soldes d’été” (AKA the summer sales) are scheduled this year for June 26 to July 23, 2024. Interestingly, Disneyland Paris has only listed this initial sale until July 9. However, Disneyland Paris support has allegedly explained that this is just the initial stage of the sale, with more discounts introduced after that date and the sale wrapping up for good on July 23.

There’s a lot going on at Disneyland Paris right now. Not only is maintenance currently ongoing around the stage area of Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant (Sleeping Beauty Castle), but Alice’s Curious Labyrinth, Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast, and Pirate Galleon are all also under refurbishment right now at Disneyland Park.

The smallest (and newest) of the two Disney theme parks in France, Walt Disney Studios Park, is also currently a maze of walls as the park continues its makeover, which will eventually see it renamed Disney Adventure World. As a part of this transformation, it will welcome its own version of World of Frozen (complete with Frozen Ever After), as well as a new attraction inspired by Tangled (2010) and a new lake area for nighttime spectaculars.

The park already opened the first major stage of its transformation, Avengers Campus, in 2022. This saw two attractions added to the park: Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure (a dupe of WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure at the Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure) and Avengers Assemble: Flight Force (a rethemed version of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith).

