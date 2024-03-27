Universal Studios Slashes Cost of Park Tickets in Generous New Deal

Universal Studios is offering certain guests a very, very generous deal on theme park admission.

In an effort to increase attendance and continue to build upon the already dedicated community, the Universal Orlando Resort is introducing a very exciting new deal on theme park tickets. The Universal Orlando Resort is one of Florida’s most popular and action-packed theme park resorts, featuring a wide range of thrilling roller coasters, iconic dark rides, and stunning theming. The resort’s most recent additions include Jurassic World VelociCoaster and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, both of which are often considered to be some of the country’s best roller coasters.

Universal Orlando is home to two fantastic theme parks, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and the original Universal Studios Florida, each one providing guests with countless hours of thrills, chills, and unforgettable moments. Universal Orlando also features its own water park, Volcano Bay, which allows guests to escape from the often brutal Florida heat. However, just like Walt Disney World, tickets are expensive, but thankfully, these visits will be made easier thanks to a new deal just announced by Universal.

Universal Announces New Theme Park Ticket Deal

According to Fox 35 Orlando, guests are able to purchase a two-park, one-day ticket that comes with two free days of admission. This very special deal will last through June 24, 2024. In order to actually purchase this special ticket, guests will need proof of Florida residency. We often see this type of ticketing deal with the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, as well as the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Blockout dates apply to this new ticket deal from March 25 through April 6. Guests with a valid Georgia license will also be granted this special deal.

These new tickets must be used by the end date, with Universal noting that any unused days will be forfeited. The new tickets will cost guests $199 for adults and $194 for children between the ages of three and nine. Guests may add admission to Universal’s Volcano Bay water park for $28 extra. This is a fantastic deal, considering a one-day, two-park ticket without the bonus days already costs over $160.

This new ticket deal will undoubtedly spur interest in the already-popular resort, with plenty of exciting things still on the way. In 2025, the Universal Orlando Resort will finally welcome Epic Universe, its massive new expansion project. This new addition will act as Universal Orlando’s third theme park, bringing with it a ton of new rides, attractions, and lands to explore. Some of the world’s most recognizable franchises and brands will be represented here, ranging from Super Mario and Harry Potter to How to Train Your Dragon. A large section of the park will also be dedicated to Universal Classic Monsters.

A specific opening date has not yet been given, but Universal has stated it expects to open Epic Universe sometime in the summer of 2025. This obviously means a lot more competition for Walt Disney World, which sits just a few miles away. Disney World also has a lot currently in the works, like Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a brand-new ride set to debut later this summer in Magic Kingdom.

Are you excited about Epic Universe? Will you be visiting Universal Studios in Florida this summer?