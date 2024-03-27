Disney World Closing Early in Summer 2024

The Walt Disney World Resort will lose a park earlier than normal later this summer.

The Walt Disney World Resort is comprised of four incredible theme parks, offering guests wild rides, immersive attractions, spectacular live entertainment, and delicious dining options. Guests are encouraged to get lost in each of the four theme parks, with Magic Kingdom featuring the widest selection of rides. Animal Kingdom is focused on nature, acting as both a fun and educational theme park. While EPCOT is the second park to open at the resort, it feels like the most historic, featuring some of Walt Disney Imagineering’s most impressive creations. And, of course, Disney’s Hollywood Studios is the go-to place for thrill seekers, providing guests with the best selection of thrill rides at the resort.

Unfortunately, Disney’s Hollywood Studios will be closing early this summer, meaning guests will have less time to spend in the theme park.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios Closing Early

According to the official Walt Disney World calendar, Disney’s Hollywood Studios will be closing significantly early on June 5, 2024. The park will close at 5:30 to guests for a private event. On this date, Disney’s Hollywood Studios will host the SAP Sapphire & ASUG Annual Conference in Orlando. The private event will last from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. and will give those in attendance special access to rides and attractions.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios will still open at 9 a.m. for regular guests, allowing Disney World hotel guests early entry starting at 8:30 a.m.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is the place to be for guests looking for thrilling and immersive “E-ticket” attractions. Some of the park’s most popular rides include The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Slinky Dog Dash, and Star Wars” Rise of the Resistance. All three of these rides garner massive wait times and are some of the most popular attractions in Walt Disney World, requiring guests to plan their day out accordingly if they wish to ride them. Disney’s Hollywood Studios also features one of Disney World’s fastest and most intense roller coasters, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

This exceptionally fast coaster launches guests through twists and turns, taking them upside down at top speeds of nearly 60 miles per hour. The roller coaster is one of the very few rides at the Disney parks to feature inversions and is the only ride to take guests upside down at Walt Disney World. Unfortunately, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster is currently out of commission at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and has been for months, with the ride undergoing a large-scale refurbishment.

There is no word on when Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster will return, but the attraction has reportedly been facing technical and safety issues for quite some time. Disney states that the roller coaster will return sometime this summer, but a specific date has not yet been given. This summer also marks the opening timeframe for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at the Magic Kingdom, which is one of Disney’s most controversial and anticipated attractions of all time. The ride replaces Disney’s former Spalsh Mountain log flume experience but will utilize the ride’s same track layout and show building. The ride is expected to debut during summer at Magic Kingdom. A version of the attraction will also be opening this year at the Disneyland Resort, though a timeframe has not been given by Disney.

