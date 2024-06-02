Bodies “Pulled Out” of Disney Ride, Incident Documented on Video

On Tuesday, cast members rescued dozens of guests trapped underwater in an unprecedented incident on a Disney Park attraction. One guest recalled watching bodies being “pulled out” of the ride.

Disney Parks are widely known as the “Happiest” and “Most Magical” places “on Earth,” but not every guest experience is a positive one. Inside the Magic has reported countless negative Disney guest experiences in recent months, including a woman held hostage in her Disney Resort hotel at Disneyland Paris. Months earlier, hundreds of Walt Disney World Resort hotel guests were forced out of their rooms at 3:00 a.m.

Unfortunately, negative situations extend to the Disney theme parks, too. In May of 2023, videos of a brawl at the entrance to Magic Kingdom Park went viral. After two families fought over a photo-op, Walt Disney World Resort cast members had to cover up bloodstains on the sidewalk. A similar fight broke out at Disneyland Park in October 2023, blocking a central pathway in Fantasyland and upsetting countless nearby children.

On Tuesday, TikTok user @jennybelly.cos shared her experience evacuating 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea at Tokyo DisneySea. The underwater submarine ride broke down unexpectedly with hundreds of guests on board.

Like Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage at Disneyland Park, guests must descend into an underwater ride vehicle when entering 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea. Once the attraction begins, the submarines are sealed, and guests must remain inside for the duration of the ride. The TikToker experienced claustrophobic guests’ worst nightmare on Tuesday when they became stuck underwater for an extended period.

Eventually, Disney cast members arrived with ladders and “pulled” the guests out by hand. They comforted the guests and repeatedly asked if they were okay throughout the evacuation.

“That was so scary,” the Disney Park guest wrote.

Commenters were horrified by the 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea evacuation.

“Tokyo Disney really pushing rides to the extreme,” said @itsbeboppu.

“Glad to hear that you are safe and sound,” @killer_zero_619.

Still, Disney Parks fans were impressed by the cast members’ care and professionalism during the incident.

“Awww they were asking if you were okay,” @animasian78 wrote.

“American Disney would just leave you [there],” @lebanesemac joked.

It’s unclear what caused Tuesday’s 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea evacuation, but the attraction was again operating normally at the time of this article’s publication. Tokyo Disney Resort didn’t comment publicly on the incident.

