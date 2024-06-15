Disney Guest Shares Update on Phantom of the Opera Attraction

The Walt Disney Company has existed for a literal century and has had its Mickey Mitts in many movies. However, a Phantom of the Opera attraction at a Disney park sounds more like a Universal Studios move than anything else.

With several cinematic attractions residing at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort, a tribute to one of cinema’s landmark features certainly wouldn’t be out of the ordinary. However, the Opera Ghost himself not only has a claim in Disneyland but a Character Meet-and-Greet and an entire dark ride as well.

Based on the novel by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera (1925) was a landmark film in the horror genre, and Lon Chaney’s performance as the titular role was a monster for the ages. However, before Universal Studios was even a thought, he skulked through Disneyland, scaring guests silly. @disneycicerone has all the details in the footage below.

Disney’s Phantom of the Opera

The Phantom of the Opera himself has appeared several times at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights, and has even been featured as a central character. However, the idea of him being featured at the Happiest Place on Earth is more than a little bizarre.

As demonstrated in the footage above, the Phantom wasn’t just utilized as one of the Roasty Toasty figurines in Disneyland’s popcorn machines, but was a meetable character all throughout the ’60s and well into the ’80s before he was ultimately retired. Even though fans haven’t seen him wandering through the parks since, his career is far from finished.

The Phantom Lives Beyond Disney

Disneyland’s Phantom might have gone out with silent movies, but his influence can still be felt in the parks today. At Disneyland Paris, guests can find several nods to the Phantom’s story at Phantom Manor.

While the ride takes more influence from the Vincent Price horror films of the ’60s and ’70s, there are several notes to the Opera Ghost scattered throughout the ride. With the Ravenswood Phantom’s penchant for destruction, black hat, and flowing cape, all he really needs is a shattered chandelier.

Although the attraction has received a few tweaks since it first opened, the Phantom hasn’t just been skulking around Disney’s property. In fact, he’s recently traded the Majestic Theater for the rollercoaster business.

No, that’s not EPCOT’s Spaceship Earth in the background, but rather the Phantom’s new place of residence. After the iconic Andrew Lloyd Webber musical closed on Broadway, Europa Park received an immersive VR rollercoaster inspired by the iconic stage variant of the Opera Ghost.

Of all the horror characters to have a theme park influence, it’s honestly surprising that the Phantom has had the most vibrant career across not one but three different brands. It’s safe to say the Music of the Night is far from finished.

Did you encounter the Phantom at Disneyland? Tell Inside the Magic about it in the comments below!