Disney Brings Back FastPass+ Model, Too Little Too Late

One of the newest developments in the Disney parks is the removal of the dreaded Genie+ in favor of the brand new Lightning Lane system. However, it might not be as new as Disney suggests.

Since the implementation of Genie+, fans mourned the loss of the much more manageable FastPass+ system as the overpriced and overcomplicated alternative consumed it. However, the new version of Lightning Lane seems to take much more from the original model, save for a few differences.

Related: Iconic Disney Snack Axed, Cut From Magic Kingdom With Immediate Effect

Purchasing a new Lightning Lane pass allows Disney park guests to enjoy up to three Multipass experiences, scheduling top-tier attractions ahead of time to enjoy the rest of the parks. The pick-and-choose model is arguably much easier to comprehend than Genie+, but the damage has already been done.

Lightning Lane Crumbles Disney World Paywall

The official descriptor for the new system reads as follows,

“When you purchase Lightning Lane Multi Pass, you may make up to 3 Lightning Lane selections in a theme park in advance of your visit. You’ll also be able to choose available times as you make your selections. On the day of your visit, once you use a selection, check the My Disney Experience app for availability to make an additional selection.”

If potential guests are feeling déjà vu, you’re not alone. In simplest terms, the new Lightning Lane system allows guests to pick a set number of attractions to enjoy at a set time in their schedule, precisely what the original FastPass+ model did years ago.

Related: Animal Kingdom Attraction Closing After Emergency Announcement

The only difference between FastPass+ and the new Lightning Lane is the price. Previously, FastPass+ was a complimentary add-on for any guest staying at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel or a Disneyland Resort, and the Lightning Lanes still charge an additional fee.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, an individual Lightning Lane ride now typically costs between $10 and $25. However, some of our favorite attractions remain behind a paywall. This pay-to-play strategy has cost The Walt Disney Company some serious support from its notoriously vocal fanbase.

But Does It Matter?

@mr.unofficalceo is a Disney influencer and TikTok creator known for his critiques of The Walt Disney Company (as well as his Haunted Mansion audio drama), but he is truly speaking for a the fanbase with his comments of Disney’s over-monetization of the theme park experience. He’s not in the wrong for asking if guests even care anymore.

Related: EPCOT Update: ‘Zootopia’ Announced for World Showcase, Effective Immediately

The average Disney trip, even for a weekend getaway, requires a significant amount of time and planning before wheels even touch the ground. While it’s part of the whole gig, should a vacation at an amusement part really take a guidebook to manage?

The video above cuts to the quick with the statement,

“Let’s be really frank, now’s not the time to be alienating your guests… From a consumer standpoint, they’ve lost the plot.”

This isn’t the first time Disney has been called out for their greed in recent reports, as fans of Frontierland already know. While the grip has undoubtedly slackened with this new update, fans have already been burned before.

Do you think Disney is learning its lesson, or is the magic gone? Tell Inside the Magic in the comments below!