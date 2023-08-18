Demonic Entity Sighted in Disney World Hotel Room

Thanks to the literary horrors of Stephen King, many travelers (this writer included) get a little unsettled in certain hotels. The long hallways of identical doors and patterns can become a little disorienting, but surely not in a place as wonderful and magical as Disney World, right?
Staying at a Disney World Resort has more than a few benefits. Along with easy access and entry to the theme parks, the decor and design of the hotels allow the magic of Disney to follow Guests back to their rooms. But it might not be the only thing that goes with them.
A Haunting at Disney World
While the spookiest at Walt Disney World might be the Haunted Mansion or the Tower of Terror, many Guests have reported strange and unusual things happening at the resorts outside the Parks. Guests have reported frogs in the bathrooms and scorpions in the bedsheets, but one Guest had a paranormal encounter that was truly something scary.
Related: Nazi Visits the Magic Kingdom, Guests Shocked and Disgusted
If you’ve been following our recent coverage, Disney has indeed been dabbling in the dark forces lately. From using occult symbolism to promote Haunted Mansion to green-lighting a series about the antichrist, something wicked is definitely happening at the house of mouse.
A recent post on r/WaltDisneyWorld had Guests sharing their horror stories from the resorts, mostly accounts of thieving seagulls and annoying neighbors. However, one user took that literally.
u/PsychologicalDot8598 wrote their account of a mysterious figure at Coronado Springs ,
” It was my 13 year old son and I in a casitas hotel room. Beautiful property, had a fantastic first day at Disney… passed out after a full day in Hollywood Studios. Woke up in the middle of the night around 1:30. Saw a dark shadow figure standing in between the beds facing my son. Literally just looked like a big man and all black/shadow but solid. I sprung up and blinked and they were gone. I woke up my son in a panic and asked if he was okay. I legitimately was sure someone was in the room with us. My son thinks I’m nuts for waking him up in the middle of the night. I could not go back to sleep after that. Had trouble the next few nights too, because I was certain it was real. My first ghost experience ever. Haven’t had one since.”
The account above is definitely a spooky tale, but what makes it all the more interesting is that this isn’t an experience had by just one Guest. Multiple ghost sightings have occurred at the Disney Parks, and they aren’t limited to the hotels.
That said, several Guests also point out that the shadowy figure might be the result of a psychological phenomenon. u/thecelcollector writes,
“That sounds like sleep paralysis and has happened to me. Basically you wake up, but not all the way. The part of your brain that’s responsible for dreaming is still somewhat active. I personally also saw a dark shadowy figure advancing on my son’s bed. I freaked out and eventually was able to sit up, and it was gone. One of the scarier moments in my life, but purely a result of neurological shenanigans.”
Related: Is Disney Springs Just Downtown Disney With a New Name?
Whether it’s the result of the Walt Disney Company consulting with spirits or simply “neurological shenanigans,” the fact that this is indeed a chilling tale from the most magical place on earth is undeniably bizarre.
Do you have Disney World ghost story? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!