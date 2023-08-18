Demonic Entity Sighted in Disney World Hotel Room

Thanks to the literary horrors of Stephen King, many travelers (this writer included) get a little unsettled in certain hotels. The long hallways of identical doors and patterns can become a little disorienting, but surely not in a place as wonderful and magical as Disney World, right?

Staying at a Disney World Resort has more than a few benefits. Along with easy access and entry to the theme parks, the decor and design of the hotels allow the magic of Disney to follow Guests back to their rooms. But it might not be the only thing that goes with them.

A Haunting at Disney World

While the spookiest at Walt Disney World might be the Haunted Mansion or the Tower of Terror, many Guests have reported strange and unusual things happening at the resorts outside the Parks. Guests have reported frogs in the bathrooms and scorpions in the bedsheets, but one Guest had a paranormal encounter that was truly something scary.

If you’ve been following our recent coverage, Disney has indeed been dabbling in the dark forces lately. From using occult symbolism to promote Haunted Mansion to green-lighting a series about the antichrist, something wicked is definitely happening at the house of mouse.

A recent post on r/WaltDisneyWorld had Guests sharing their horror stories from the resorts, mostly accounts of thieving seagulls and annoying neighbors. However, one user took that literally.

u/PsychologicalDot8598 wrote their account of a mysterious figure at Coronado Springs ,

” It was my 13 year old son and I in a casitas hotel room. Beautiful property, had a fantastic first day at Disney… passed out after a full day in Hollywood Studios. Woke up in the middle of the night around 1:30. Saw a dark shadow figure standing in between the beds facing my son. Literally just looked like a big man and all black/shadow but solid. I sprung up and blinked and they were gone. I woke up my son in a panic and asked if he was okay. I legitimately was sure someone was in the room with us. My son thinks I’m nuts for waking him up in the middle of the night. I could not go back to sleep after that. Had trouble the next few nights too, because I was certain it was real. My first ghost experience ever. Haven’t had one since.”

The account above is definitely a spooky tale, but what makes it all the more interesting is that this isn’t an experience had by just one Guest. Multiple ghost sightings have occurred at the Disney Parks, and they aren’t limited to the hotels.

That said, several Guests also point out that the shadowy figure might be the result of a psychological phenomenon. u/thecelcollector writes,