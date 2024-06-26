Latest Disney Closing is a Trigger-Happy Mistake

Disney World fans are undoubtedly mourning this week as the Magic Kingdom bid farewell to the Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade. However, this might be one closure that pushes things over the edge for The Walt Disney Company.

Along with Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and the upcoming Country Bear Musical Jamboree, things are changing at the Magic Kingdom, especially in Frontierland. However, removing the shooting gallery for a DVC lounge is rubbing fans the wrong way, and Disney might regret the decision sooner rather than later.

Fans of the frequently free attraction have taken to social media to voice their discontent, but a recent post on r/WaltDisneyWorld reveals that a simple arcade game is just the tip of the iceberg. The Magic Kingdom has undergone a massive identity crisis, and the recent development confirms where fans sit in the company’s eyes.

Disney World Makes a Tragic Misfire

The fanbase will immediately respond whenever the Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland loses an iconic fixture like a ride or attraction. However, some of the reports from longtime park hoppers venture into seriously depressing territory, but the consequence still speaks volumes.

Down in the comments, u/LaVidaLeica shares how much has really been lost as the Magic Kingdom turns on Frontierland.

Change at any Disney park is inevitable; Walt Disney designed them to be in a constant state of evolution. However, many fans are more upset that the often free-of-charge attraction everyone enjoys is being replaced with a DVC exclusive

u/D0nCoyote cuts right to the quick in their post when they write,