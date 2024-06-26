Latest Disney Closing is a Trigger-Happy Mistake

Disney World fans are undoubtedly mourning this week as the Magic Kingdom bid farewell to the Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade. However, this might be one closure that pushes things over the edge for The Walt Disney Company.
Along with Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and the upcoming Country Bear Musical Jamboree, things are changing at the Magic Kingdom, especially in Frontierland. However, removing the shooting gallery for a DVC lounge is rubbing fans the wrong way, and Disney might regret the decision sooner rather than later.
Fans of the frequently free attraction have taken to social media to voice their discontent, but a recent post on r/WaltDisneyWorld reveals that a simple arcade game is just the tip of the iceberg. The Magic Kingdom has undergone a massive identity crisis, and the recent development confirms where fans sit in the company’s eyes.
Disney World Makes a Tragic Misfire
The fanbase will immediately respond whenever the Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland loses an iconic fixture like a ride or attraction. However, some of the reports from longtime park hoppers venture into seriously depressing territory, but the consequence still speaks volumes.
Down in the comments, u/LaVidaLeica shares how much has really been lost as the Magic Kingdom turns on Frontierland.
“Between this, Tortuga, Pecos Bill’s, Splash Mountain, Country Bear… There isn’t much of a “Frontierland” anymore, now is there. And they just finished redoing the decking in recent history throughout there. But at the end of the day, removing an opening day attraction (or any, for that matter) to set up a lame DVC lounge?”
“Personally, my disdain comes from the fact that they are replacing it with a DVC lounge. Sounds like a bad move when they could have used the space for almost anything else that would have benefited the masses instead of a small group that already has several exclusive amenities/perks.”
To which u/Dr_MumboJumbo replies,
“Removing something everyone can enjoy for something only a fraction can is always a bad thing. Especially when there’s so many other places a DVC lounge could of gone.”
The comments above and the dozens that followed all share the same consensus. The loss of an opening-day attraction and Disney’s replacement of it with an exclusive experience will hurt the primary fanbase, not just the nostalgia factor.
A Matter of Greed
This writer will not sit here and tell you that Disney has no interest in making money, but there comes a point where some of the company’s choices are nothing more than corporate greed.
It’s not the fact that the shooting gallery is closing, or even that it’s being replaced, but the fact that it’s being replaced by something only a very specific few can access for an extra fee that’s truly the problem. If Disney truly wants to rebuild good faith with its consumer base, this is not the way to do it.
Do you think Disney is showing their greedy side? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!