Major Area of Universal Orlando Closed Off, Blocked From Guests

Universal Orlando Resort is no stranger to construction. It has been updating attractions, creating new lands, and even building a third theme park.

Universal Orlando is home to two theme parks: Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure. Guests looking to beat the Florida heat can visit Volcano Bay, Universal’s waterpark.

Universal Orlando Resort’s success can be attributed to its dedication to innovation and storytelling, as evidenced by its iconic attractions and beloved characters. From thrilling roller coasters to immersive themed lands, the resort offers something for everyone.

Guests can step into the wizarding The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at where they can explore the enchanting streets of Hogsmeade or journey through the halls of Hogwarts Castle. Guests can embark on a wild adventure with the mischievous Minions at Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem or join forces with the Autobots to save the world at Transformers: The Ride 3D.

Recently, Universal Orlando Resort has faced a hurdle with ongoing construction near the beloved Transformers: The Ride 3D attraction. This construction has resulted in the temporary closure of a walkway, inconveniencing guests and disrupting the flow of foot traffic within the park.

While such disruptions are not uncommon in theme park operations, Universal Orlando Resort has been proactive in mitigating the impact on guests’ experiences.

Ongoing construction can also be seen in the lagoon across from the construction walls. While this exact construction project hasn’t been explained by Universal Orlando, the expectation is that this is for its new nighttime lagoon show, titled CineSational, which will debut on June 14 with over 600 drones and scenes and music from several popular films including Shrek, Harry Potter, and Jurassic World.

Universal Orlando’s commitment to guest satisfaction is evident in its comprehensive approach to construction management. Universal Orlando is poised for continued success and growth. On June 14, Universal Studios Florida will open its new DreamWorks Land. This land will feature Trolls, Shrek, and Ku Fu Panda, and guests may spot popular DreamWorks characters.

In 2025, Universal Orlando Resort will open Epic Universe, which will be a brand new theme park featuring classic monsters, How to Train Your Dragon, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, and several other lands.

What do you think Universal will add next?