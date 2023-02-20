Universal Begins Construction on Multiple New Roller Coasters

Universal Orlando Resort refuses to stop growing.

Home to two world-class theme parks in Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, as well as Universal’s Volcano Bay Water Park and Universal CityWalk, there is plenty for Guests to enjoy. Soon, there will be even more.

Universal Studios Florida is finishing up construction on VillainCon Minion Blast, which will be an all-new attraction that will open this summer, and the theme park is also in the midst of construction on a replacement for the Woody Woodpecker KidZone, which hasn’t been officially announced.

But, the biggest construction project for Universal Orlando Resort is taking place about two miles south: Epic Universe.

Epic Universe is set to open in 2025 and will feature many immersive lands. As the theme park gets closer to opening, more attractions are being spotted, including the rumored racing coasters, which will be located in the Central Hub of Epic Universe.

Twitter account @Bioreconstruct recently shared photos of the dual-racing coaster.

High-speed dual-racing roller coaster in distance in Epic Universe. In foreground, a Universal Orlando hotel under construction. South of the park.

High-speed dual-racing roller coaster in distance in Epic Universe. In foreground, a Universal Orlando hotel under construction. South of the park. pic.twitter.com/3iAG6fl9Up — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) February 19, 2023

As you can see in the photo, the coasters are massive and will be identical in terms of track. Though it hasn’t been confirmed, Guests will be “racing” against one another and it will be located in the Central Hub, which will have a “space theme.”

Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe will be unlike any other theme park

In addition to the Central Hub, which will have a similar concept to Port of Entry at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, but will be space-themed and much bigger, several lands are rumored for the theme park.

Universal Parks & Resorts just confirmed that SUPER NINTENDO WORLD will be coming to the theme park. This has been long believed to be the case and was even referred to by Universal as “its worst-kept secret,” but the land has now at least been officially confirmed.

What about other rumors?

Well, from what we know, three other lands are under construction.

A How to Train Your Dragon land will feature a roller coaster, as well as several other smaller attractions targeted towards kids. A Universal Classic Monsters land will feature a roller coaster– rumored to be named “The Curse of the Werewolf”– and a dark ride, which is rumored to be called “Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment.”

The last rumored land is an addition to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, rumored to be themed to Ministry of Magic.

When this theme park opens, it will be the largest Universal Park in the world and is, without a doubt, the most ambitious project ever undertaken by Universal Parks & Resorts, which is making major project in its competition with Walt Disney World Resort.

